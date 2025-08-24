Indian Army Chief Gen. Upendra Dwivedi will visit Algeria from Aug 25 on a 4-day tour to boost defence ties, hold talks with senior military leaders, visit key institutions, and explore defence industry collaboration.

New Delhi: Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi will be visiting to Algeria from August 25 on a 4-day tour. This would be his first foreign visit in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

This visit also comes close on the heels of the recent visits by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu and the Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, underlining the importance accorded to strengthening India-Algeria relations.

“The visit aims to reinforce defence and security engagement between India and Algeria, with a focus on bolstering Army-to-Army cooperation, sharing perspectives on regional and global security challenges, and exploring avenues for defence industrial collaboration,” an official said.

During the visit, General Dwivedi will hold high-level meetings with senior Algerian leadership, including General Saïd Chanegriha, Minister Delegate to the Minister of National Defence & Chief of Staff of the People’s National Army; Lieutenant General Mostefa Smaali, Commander of Land Forces; and Dr Swati Kulkarni, Indian Ambassador to Algeria.

He will also visit prominent military institutions such as the School of Command and Major Staff, Tamentfoust; Cherchell Military Academy and pay homage at the Martyrs Memorial.

As a precursor to the visit, Indian defence industries had showcased their capabilities at Defence Seminar in Algiers from 30 July to 01 August 2025, laying the foundation for defence industry and technology collaboration.

“The visit of the COAS is expected to further deepen the historic ties between the two nations and provide impetus to advancing shared security interests, regional stability and defence cooperation.”