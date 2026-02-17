The Indian Army is becoming a data-centric, AI-enabled force, showcasing indigenous AI solutions at the India AI Summit. A senior official confirmed a long-term vision, industry partnership, and readiness for multi-domain operations.

The Indian Army is advancing its transformation into a data-centric, AI-enabled force aligned with India's vision of technological self-reliance and secure digital capability. At the India AI Summit, the Army is presenting a suite of indigenous AI solutions delivering strong dual-use value for defence and civilian domains.

Army's Vision for AI-Driven Defence

Major General VTS Varaich (ADG, Information System, Indian Army), said that the implementation of Artificial Intelligence has been a journey which began long ago and assured that the Indian Army is stepping towards the implementation of core technologies.

Speaking to ANI, he said that the Indian Army will greatly benefit from the co-partnership in developing the best solutions in terms of operational efficiency, on-field soldiers, and commanders. "It's a great achievement for the Indian industry and most of confederation of Indian Industry and SIDM to organise this seminar today on how AI can be leveraged in the defence forces. Indian Army is confident that with Indian industry co-partnering, co-chairing and sharing our vision will partner to develop the global best solutions wherein our operational efficiency, our commanders, our soldiers on ground as well as the country at large will be hugely benefited..." he stated.

Further, speaking on the implementation of AI within the Indian Army, he said that the armed forces are ready for multi-domain operations. "As far as process of implementation of AI is concerned, it's a journey, we have begun our journey well not today, it began a long back, our organization, our leaders have the vision, a long term perspective plan in place with fund availability and with this vision and constant implementation of various technologies, the aim is not to chase the technology but to implement functional technology... I would like to say that Indian Army is on the path of implementing the core technologies not only AI in quantum and communications, it is not the question of budget, it is our will and desire and our consistency which we have shown by continuously driving our PPPs and implementing various projects that's how we have reached this present location and the present journey where our networks are integrated and we are ready for the multi-domain operations..." he said.

Tackling the Threat of Deepfakes

The Major General warned against the issue of deepfakes, further stating that work is being done to tackle this downside of AI. "Deepfakes are, is one of the issues where we need to work upon by using applications in AI wherein the accuracy is what I told has to be more than 99.5% and we need to have trust, so all those trust algorithms are in place, we are working on having the work on various issues of deepfakes..." he stated.

Showcased Indigenous AI Capabilities

The Indian Army is showcasing: AI Examiner - An automated assessment and feedback system for education and training platforms.• SAM-UN - A geospatial and AI-enabled situational awareness platform for mission planning, disaster response and smart command centres. EKAM (AI-as-a-Service) - A secure, air-gapped indigenous AI cloud platform ensuring data sovereignty. PRAKSHEPAN - An AI-driven climatology and disaster prediction system providing advance alerts for landslides, floods and avalanches. XFace - An AI facial recognition system for security and identity verification. Nabh Drishti - A mobile telemetry-based real-time reporting and visualisation platform. Driver Fatigue Detection - An AI device for real-time drowsiness alerts. AI-in-a-Box - A portable edge AI platform for secure deployment in remote or disconnected environments. Vehicle Tracking System - An AI-enabled fleet monitoring and logistics optimisation. Deepfake Detection & AI Cyber Security Systems - A tool to counter synthetic media, malware, cyber threats and protect critical digital infrastructure.

These initiatives reflect a decisive shift towards a secure, networked and AI-empowered ecosystem, strengthening defence preparedness while enhancing disaster resilience, cybersecurity and national development. (ANI)