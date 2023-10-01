Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Air Force helicopter makes emergency landing near Bhopal, crew safe

    According to Narendra Kulaste, the inspector at the Berasia police station, the incident unfolded at 8:45 am. Fortunately, the pilot and crew members emerged unharmed from the emergency landing. The ALH Dhruv helicopter had been en route from Bhopal to Jhansi when the technical malfunction forced the precautionary landing.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 1, 2023, 3:24 PM IST

    An Indian Air Force helicopter on Sunday (October1) found itself in a challenging situation, ultimately making an emergency landing near Bhopal. This incident, reported by Air Force sources, involved an ALH Dhruv helicopter that was transporting six army personnel. The emergency landing was prompted by a technical malfunction, which occurred in a village located in Berasia, approximately 60 km from Bhopal.

    According to Narendra Kulaste, the inspector at the Berasia police station, the incident unfolded at 8:45 am. Fortunately, the pilot and crew members emerged unharmed from the emergency landing.

    The ALH Dhruv helicopter had been en route from Bhopal to Jhansi when the technical malfunction forced the precautionary landing.

    The Indian Air Force issued a statement regarding the incident, stating, "One ALH MK III helicopter of the IAF, on a routine training mission from Bhopal to Chakeri, carried out a safe precautionary landing 50 kms from Bhopal Airport, near the Dungariya dam. No harm or injuries were reported. Technical assistance is being provided to the helicopter."

    In response to the technical issue, a team from the Indian Air Force was dispatched to the site to address and rectify the problem. Additionally, another team of technical experts was expected to arrive in Dungariya village from Nagpur shortly to assist in resolving the situation, according to an official source.

    Last Updated Oct 1, 2023, 3:24 PM IST
