Ahead of WTC Final, PM Modi recalls how millions of Indians mourned Shane Warne's demise (WATCH)

WTC Final 2021-23 will see India and Australia locking horns at The Oval in London. Ahead of it, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the cricketing relations between the two nations, besides paying homage to the legendary Shane Warne.

The stage is set for India and Australia to lock horns in the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship Final at The Oval in London from June 7. Ahead of the high-octane clash, the Indian Prime Minister, who addressed the Indian diaspora at a special community event in Sydney, lauded cricketing ties between the two nations.

During his speech, PM Modi also recalled how millions of Indians mourned the sad demise of Australian spin legend Shane Warne. "Our cricketing ties have completed 75 years. The context on-field is as exciting as our deep friendship off the field. This time, several Australian women cricketers participated in the first edition of the Women's Premier League," noted PM Modi.

ALSO READ: 'Impossible is nothing' for Team India! Adidas named new kit sponsor

"India and Australia are not just friends during happy times. A true friend not just stands by you during your happy times, but also tough ones too. Last year, when the legendary Shane Warne passed away, along with Australia, crores of Indians too mourned his demise. It felt like we have lost someone of our own," Modi added.

The WTC Final next month will be India's second straight appearance, while Australia will be playing the big Test match for the first time. The two teams face each other on the back of an engaging four-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in India, which the hosts won 2-1. On March 9, PM Modi and his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese witnessed Day 1 of the fourth Test at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, where they presented Test caps to their respective team captains, Rohit Sharma and Steven Smith.