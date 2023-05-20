Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India will be happy to host Quad summit in 2024, says PM Modi in Hiroshima

    India will be pleased to host the next Quad summit in 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. India, Australia, the United States, and Japan are members of the Quad, a multilateral alliance with the goal of promoting and ensuring a "free, open, and prosperous" Indo-Pacific region.

    India will be happy to host Quad summit in 2024 says PM Modi in Hiroshima
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 20, 2023, 6:05 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stated that India would be pleased to host the Quad Summit in 2024. During this year's Quad Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, PM Modi made the remark in the presence of US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. He also emphasized that the “Quad will continue to make efforts towards global good, welfare of the people, prosperity and peace."

    US President Joe Biden said that the Quad grouping has the potential to change dynamics of the world. He said he believes people will look at this Quad in 20–30 years and say that change is dynamic not only in the region but the world. "In my view, we have made enormous progress in the last two years," he added.

    Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida vowed to engage in practical cooperation with other groupings/countries of South Asia and Pacific Islands.  Kishida said, "We will listen to the voices of regional countries of ASEAN, South Asia, and Pacific island states to engage in practical cooperation that delivers true benefits to the region as a force for good."

    India, Australia, the United States, and Japan are members of the Quad, a multilateral alliance with the goal of promoting and ensuring a "free, open, and prosperous" Indo-Pacific region. The organisation, which was founded in 2017, poses a serious challenge to China's expansionist goals.

    The Quad Summit this year was initially supposed to take place in Australia, but instead it was held in Japan since US President Joe Biden had to cancel his travel to Australia because of the ongoing debt limit talks in Washington. 

    Last Updated May 20, 2023, 6:13 PM IST
