India's 'Wagner Group' will topple Modi government through ballot, claims Uddhav Sena mouthpiece

A comparison was made between the recent gathering of opposition parties in Patna and the violent rebellion by the Wagner mercenary organisation against Russian President Putin in an editorial that appeared in the Sena (UBT) magazine "Saamana" on Monday. The Saamana editorial compared the opposition parties' meeting in Patna, which it characterised to as the guardian of democracy, to the Wagner group's demonstration that a dictatorship can be overthrown.

“Be it Modi or Putin, they have to face rebellion. The government in India will be dislodged by a non-violent Wagner and that route will be through the ballot box,” it claimed. Like Putin, Modi has to go, but in a democratic manner, the editorial said.

“The Wagner group came together in Patna as a protector of democracy,” the Marathi daily added, referring to the conclave of the opposition parties in Bihar capital last week.

At a significant conference organised by Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, over 32 opposition party leaders vowed to work together to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner mercenary group, recently called for an armed uprising and took control over military facilities in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, in a stunning change of events. Even nevertheless, the group began moving towards Moscow's direction.

Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, referred to the uprising as a treasonous act and a betrayal. To avoid spilling Russian blood, Prigozhin ordered his mercenaries to stop their march on Moscow and retire to their field camps in Ukraine after talks mediated by the president of Belarus.