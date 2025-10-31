The agreement signed by Rajnath Singh and Pete Hegseth aims to enhance coordination, information sharing, and technology cooperation between India and US. It is considered critical for ensuring a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific region.

New Delhi: Amid tariff turmoil between two countries, India and the US on Friday renewed its 10-year defence framework agreement. The pact was signed in 2015. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is in Malaysia to attend the ADDM-Plus meet, met his counterpart from the United States – Pete Hegseth at in Kuala Lumpur and sealed the pact. Rajnath Singh described the pact as a “signal” of growing strategic convergence between the two nations. In a post on X, Rajnath Singh said: “It is a signal of our growing strategic convergence and will herald a new decade of partnership. Defence will remain as a major pillar of our bilateral relations. Our partnership is critical for ensuring a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific region.” Hegseth said that the agreement will enhance coordination, information sharing and tech cooperation and advance regional stability and deterrence.

Deal Signed After US Tariffs on India

It is pertinent to mention here that the two countries signed the pact amid tensed ties after the US President, Donald Trump, slapped imposed 50 percent tariffs on India, including a 25 percent penalty for buying Russian oil. On October 27, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his American counterpart Marco Rubio held discussions on bilateral relations, regional developments, and global issues. Jaishankar had described the talks as an opportunity to deepen the India-US partnership. Earlier, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal emphasised that India will not rush into agreements or accept terms that restrict its trading choices, highlighting the need for trust, long-term ties, and sustainable frameworks in global commerce.

“These engagements underline India’s strategy of balancing defence, diplomacy, and economic interests in its partnership with the US.” During their meeting in February this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the US President Donald Trump had pledged to increase military cooperation with enhanced training, exercises and operations. It should also be noted that India had integrated a number US defence systems into its inventory.

So far, India has integrated weapons systems into its military, like the C‑130J Super Hercules, C‑17 Globemaster III and P‑8I Poseidon aircraft, as well as the CH‑47F Chinook, MH‑60R Sea Hawk and AH‑64E Apache. It also utilizes the Harpoon anti-ship missiles, M777 howitzers and MQ‑9B Sky Guardians.