In July 2010, Sharma visited Ahmedabad. Ignoring formalities and skipping hotel check-ins, he drove straight to Chauhan’s paan stall, determined to surprise his loyal friend.

On April 2, 1984, Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma etched his name into the Indian history by becoming the first Indian to journey into space aboard the Soyuz T-11, launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome. A year later, as the nation celebrated the anniversary of this momentous feat, Sharma basked in the warmth of admiration and accolades. But among the countless admirers was one voice that stood out—not for its prominence, but for its purity.

Kishan Singh Chauhan, a paan seller from Ahmedabad who had never studied beyond Class 3 due to pressing financial constraints. Yet, his heart had always been drawn to the stars. "Though I have studied only till Class 3, I was interested in astronomy," Chauhan told Ahmedabad Mirror. “I knew about Neil Armstrong and Vikram Sarabhai. Then I heard of an Indian who made a successful space trip. I decided to write to Rakesh Sharma…”

Chauhan couldn't stop himself from writing to his idol

Chauhan began sending hand-written letters—initially in Gujarati and later translated into English by a retired professor—to the Indian Air Force’s head office, addressing them to his celestial hero. The first was dispatched on March 31, 1985, timed to reach Sharma by April 3.

Sharma, overwhelmed with public attention at the time, found the time to read Chauhan’s letter—and reply.

From then on, Chauhan made it a tradition to send Sharma three letters every year: one on his birthday (January 13), one on the anniversary of his space mission (April 2), and another on New Year’s Eve. Each letter was met with a reply—every single time.

This rare and beautiful penpal-ship quietly continued for nearly 25 years, until January 2009, when Sharma received a parcel from his devoted correspondent. Inside was a photograph of Sharma, along with a landline number of a shop near Chauhan’s stall.

A timeless tale of friendship

What followed was nothing short of heartwarming. Sharma dialed the number, and for the first time in 25 years, the astronaut and his admirer heard each other’s voices. But the most touching moment was yet to come.

In July 2010, Sharma visited Ahmedabad. Ignoring formalities and skipping hotel check-ins, he drove straight to Chauhan’s paan stall, determined to surprise his loyal friend. “When I landed at his shop, he failed to recognise me,” Sharma recounted to AM, “My hairstyle has changed and so has my body. When I introduced myself, he was moved to tears.”

The reunion was nothing short of cinematic—an emotional embrace, a humble handshake, and a 45-minute heart-to-heart between a national icon and a man whose letters had kept their bond alive for decades. “I cannot believe that a man who has been to space and has been honoured by both the Russian and Indian governments, sat with me for 45 minutes. I am truly blessed,” Chauhan said, his voice choked with emotion.

Sharma assured him that this was no one-off gesture. He vowed to visit Chauhan every time he came to Ahmedabad, embodying the very essence of humility and human connection.

“In this age when no one values friendship and love, Sharma sir came to meet a small fry like me. I feel as if my love drew him here,” Chauhan said, his words a powerful reminder of how genuine admiration and unwavering respect can forge the most extraordinary bonds.