Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, India’s astronaut-designate, is scheduled to fly to the International Space Station (ISS) in May, the Centre announced on Friday.

Scheduled for launch no earlier than May 29, Shukla will serve as the pilot on Axiom Space's Ax-4 mission, a collaborative effort involving Axiom Space, NASA, and SpaceX.

Union Minister for Space and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh confirmed the timeline, calling it a defining chapter in India’s space ambitions. “An Indian astronaut is set for a historic space mission as ISRO charts bold new frontiers,” he said, adding that India’s space goals include Gaganyaan, the ISS flight, and a series of satellite launches this summer.

Group Captain Shukla, the youngest of India’s astronaut-designates, was selected for the mission with an eye on his future potential. India is reported to have paid over $60 million for its participation in the mission, which will lift off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida using a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule.

This mission marks India's first human spaceflight to the ISS and represents a pivotal moment in the nation's expanding role in international space exploration. Shukla's participation also serves as a preparatory step for India's upcoming Gaganyaan mission, further solidifying the country's commitment to advancing its human spaceflight capabilities.​

The flight comes as ISRO intensifies preparations for the Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission, scheduled for 2025.

As the pilot of Axiom Mission 4, Shukla will spend up to 14 days aboard the ISS, conducting scientific experiments, outreach, and commercial activities. He'll be joined by astronauts from Poland and Hungary, marking their first visit to the space station.

“Once docked, the private astronauts plan to spend up to 14 days aboard the orbiting laboratory, conducting a mission consisting of science, outreach, and commercial activities," NASA said.

Shukla's journey to becoming an astronaut is inspiring. Born on October 10, 1985, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India, he joined the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 2006. With over 2,000 hours of flight experience across various aircraft, Shukla has proven himself to be a skilled combat leader and test pilot. As a testament to his contributions, Shukla rose to the rank of group captain in March 2024.