India and UK announced 12 major outcomes from UK PM Keir Starmer's India visit, covering technology, education, trade and health. Key highlights include AI and innovation centres, UK university campuses in India and biomedical collaborations.

India and the United Kingdom have unveiled a series of landmark agreements aimed at deepening cooperation across technology, education, health and trade. The announcements came during the official visit of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to India from October 8-9, 2025, following his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

I. Technology and Innovation

Establishment of the India–UK Connectivity and Innovation Centre. Establishment of the India–UK Joint Centre for Artificial Intelligence (AI). Launch of Phase II of the UK–India Critical Minerals Supply Chain Observatory and establishment of a new satellite campus at IIT–ISM Dhanbad. Formation of the Critical Minerals Industry Guild to secure resilient supply chains and promote green technologies.

II. Education

Handing over of the Letter of Intent for opening the campus of Lancaster University in Bengaluru. In-principle approval for opening a campus of the University of Surrey in GIFT City (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City).

III. Trade and Investment

Inaugural meeting of the reconstituted India-UK CEO Forum. Resetting of the India–UK Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO), which will support implementation of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and drive economic growth and job creation in both countries. New joint investment in the Climate Technology Startup Fund, a strategic initiative under the MoU between the Government of the UK and the State Bank of India, to support innovative entrepreneurs in sectors such as climate technology and AI.

IV. Climate, Health, and Research

Launch of Phase III of the Bio-Medical Research Career Program. Establishment of the Offshore Wind Taskforce to strengthen cooperation in renewable energy and green transition. Letter of Intent (LoI) between ICMR (India) and NIHR (United Kingdom) on health research collaboration.

Technology and Innovation: Building Future-Ready Partnerships

A major highlight was the establishment of the India-UK Connectivity and Innovation Centre, designed to strengthen digital collaboration and innovation between the two nations. Another significant step is the launch of the India-UK Joint Centre for Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance AI-driven research and applications.

The two sides also launched Phase II of the UK-India Critical Minerals Supply Chain Observatory, alongside a new satellite campus at IIT-ISM Dhanbad. To further secure critical supply chains and promote green technologies, a Critical Minerals Industry Guild will be set up under the collaboration.

Education: Expanding UK Campuses in India

Underlining the growing educational partnership, the UK formally handed over the Letter of Intent for opening the Lancaster University campus in Bengaluru. An in-principle approval was also granted for the University of Surrey to open a campus in GIFT City, Gujarat, marking another step toward the internationalisation of higher education in India.

Trade and Investment: Boosting Business and Job Creation

In the trade and investment domain, the visit saw the inaugural meeting of the reconstituted India-UK CEO Forum, aimed at enhancing private-sector collaboration. Both sides agreed to reset the India-UK Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO), a move expected to boost implementation of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and promote job creation and economic growth in both countries.

A new joint investment in the Climate Technology Startup Fund was also launched under the MoU between the UK Government and the State Bank of India, to support entrepreneurs in sectors such as climate technology and AI.

Climate, Health, and Research: Strengthening Global Collaboration

In the health and science sector, both countries announced the launch of Phase III of the Bio-Medical Research Career Program, and the establishment of the Offshore Wind Taskforce to advance clean energy efforts. Additionally, a Letter of Intent (LoI) was signed between India’s ICMR and the UK’s NIHR to expand joint research on public health and biomedical innovations.

Keir Starmer's visit: UK PM hails India's Economic Progress and Vision 2047

United Kingdom's Prime Minister Keir Starmer praised India's rapid economic rise, calling its 'growth story remarkable'. Speaking in Mumbai alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said he was convinced that India, under PM Modi’s leadership, is firmly on track to achieve the vision of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047.

"It is significant that we are meeting in Mumbai as India’s economic and financial capital," Starmer said. "I congratulate the Prime Minister on his leadership in aiming to make India the world’s third-largest economy by 2028. Everything I have seen here is absolute proof that you are on track to succeed. The UK wants to be a partner in that journey."

Focus on Trade, Innovation, and Jobs

During his first official visit to India, PM Starmer highlighted the importance of the UK-India Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) signed in July 2024, calling it a 'breakthrough moment'. The agreement, he said, would slash tariffs, expand market access, and create jobs in both countries.

“We are creating a modern partnership focused on the future and the opportunities ahead. Beyond the words of the agreement lies the confidence that will allow both nations to work even more closely together," he said.

The visit also included bilateral talks between the two leaders in Mumbai, where they reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening strategic, trade and innovation partnerships.

India-UK Partnership for Global Peace and Stability

Starmer also recognised India's diplomatic role in global peace efforts, praising its balanced approach to ongoing conflicts. “In the current era of global uncertainty, the partnership between India and the UK continues to serve as an important pillar of global stability and economic progress,” he said.

The leaders discussed peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and West Asia, including the Ukraine and Gaza conflicts. PM Modi reiterated India’s support for all efforts to restore peace through dialogue and diplomacy and stressed joint efforts to enhance maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region.

(With ANI inputs)