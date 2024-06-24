India, UAE strengthen ties with key discussions on economy, fintech, and regional issues; check details

With his UAE counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed, India's foreign minister S Jaishankar, who was on a 2-day visit to Abu Dhabi, also discussed the matters pertaining to regional and global affairs, including ongoing war in Gaza.

India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have reviewed their multi-faceted comprehensive strategic partnership and expressed happiness at the substantive progress in diverse areas of bilateral cooperation including commercial and economic collaboration, fintech, education, culture, and people-to-people connect.

With his UAE counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed, India's foreign minister S Jaishankar, who was on a 2-day visit to Abu Dhabi, also discussed the matters pertaining to regional and global affairs, including ongoing war in Gaza.

Delhi SHOCKER! Man kills twin daughters 2 days after birth, leaves wife devastated

Besides, the ministers also deliberated on the new areas with untapped potential for further enhancing collaboration.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jaishankar's visit follows the recent meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the margins of the G7 Summit in Apulia, Italy.

During his stay in the country, Jaishankar participated in the 10th International Yoga Day at Louvre Museum in Abu Dhabi, organised by the Indian Embassy in UAE in partnership with Louvre Abu Dhabi.

The minister also visited the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, which was inaugurated by Modi on February 14, 2024.

"Jaishankar expressed appreciation that the Mandir has become an iconic cultural destination in the UAE with a large number of daily visitors. In less than 4 months, the Mandir has received one million visitors," an official statement from the ministry of external affairs said.

The statement further added that his visit to the UAE, within two weeks of his re-appointment, "signifies the importance India attaches to its relations with the country."

The visit marks the continuation of high-level contact between the two countries.

Lok Sabha: Holding copies of Constitution in hands, Opposition leaders stage protest in Parliament (WATCH)

Since July 2023, PM Narendra Modi has visited the UAE thrice and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed has visited India twice.

In 2023, the two countries witnessed important milestones in their bilateral relations, including implementation of a local currency trade settlement agreement, the launch of UAE's domestic credit/debit card based on India's RuPay card stack, the setting up of a campus of IIT Delhi in Abu Dhabi, fin-tech collaboration, and commencement of work on India-Middle East Economic Corridor (IMEEC), among others.

Latest Videos