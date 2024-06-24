Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha: Holding copies of Constitution in hands, Opposition leaders stage protest in Parliament (WATCH)

    Support for the protest extended beyond Congress ranks, with leaders from various opposition parties joining in. Akhilesh Yadav and Dimple Yadav, accompanied by Samajwadi Party MPs, arrived at Parliament carrying the Constitution, symbolising their dissent.

    Amidst the controversy surrounding the appointment of Bhartruhari Mahtab as pro-tem Speaker for the 18th Lok Sabha, leaders of the INDIA bloc on Monday (June 24) staged a protest inside the Parliament premises, holding copies of the Constitution of India. The protest, led by prominent figures including Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge, highlighted their dissatisfaction with the ruling party's decision.

    Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi criticized the ruling party's stance and said, "The ruling party's arrogance is evident as they disregard critical national issues... The appointment of K Suresh as Pro-tem Speaker could have set a historic precedent for the entire Dalit community in India. Today, the BJP has not only ignored the Congress and the INDIA alliance but also the entire Dalit community."

    'People want substance, not slogans and drama': What PM Modi said ahead of Lok Sabha session

    Trinamool Congress leaders Sudip Bandhopadhyay, Kalyan Banerjee, and Sougata Roy also vocally criticized the Modi government, accusing it of constitutional violations.

    In response, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar defended Mahtab's appointment, highlighting his extensive parliamentary experience.

    'Hearty welcome to all newly-elected MPs': PM Modi on Parliament 18th Lok Sabha session

    "Bhartruhari Mahtab is a seasoned parliamentarian, elected for the seventh consecutive term. Opposition demands for K Suresh as pro-tem Speaker, despite his non-consecutive terms, defy parliamentary conventions. Congress, known for breaching norms during the Emergency, lacks credibility to lecture on parliamentary decorum," Majumdar said.

    The protest comes ahead of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, scheduled to commence discussions on critical issues from June 24 to July 3.

