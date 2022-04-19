Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India’s traditional medicine not limited to just treatment, rather holistic science of life: PM Modi

    PM Modi speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the World Health Organization (WHO) Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar, “Traditional medicine of India is not limited to just treatment, rather it is a holistic science of life. In addition to healing, Ayurveda includes social health, mental health, happiness, environmental health, compassion, empathy and productivity.”
     

    India traditional medicine not limited to just treatment, rather holistic science of life: PM Modi-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Jamnagar, First Published Apr 19, 2022, 6:08 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of the World Health Organization (WHO) Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

    WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, state Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal were present at the ceremony.

    Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) will be the first and only global outpost centre for traditional medicine across the world. It will emerge as an international hub of global wellness.

    The Centre aims to channel the potential of traditional medicine, by integrating it with technological advancements and evidence-based research.

     

    Speaking at the event, PM Modi said, “I am grateful to Dr Tedros (WHO-DG) and thank him on behalf of every Indian. He made us feel ‘Triveni’ in a way and touched our hearts by speaking in Gujarati, Hindi, English. I have known Dr Tedros for a long time and every time we have met, he has mentioned his learnings from his Indian teachers with such prestige, expressed his sentiments with such cheer, that his affection for India is visible in the form of an Institute today.”

    “Today, when India is celebrating the nectar festival of independence, the foundation stone laid during that period is ushering in the era of traditional medicine across the world for the coming 25 years,” PM Modi further said.

    “More than 5 decades ago, the world’s first Ayurveda University was established in Jamnagar. Here is one of the best Ayurveda Institute of Teaching & Research in Ayurveda,” said PM Modi. Now this global center of the World Health Organization will give Jamnagar a new height in the field of wellness at the global level, he added.

    PM Modi added, “Traditional medicine of India is not limited to just treatment, rather it is a holistic science of life. In addition to healing, Ayurveda includes social health, mental health, happiness, environmental health, compassion, empathy and productivity.”

    PM Modi is on a three-day visit to Gujarat. Earlier in the day, he dedicated to the nation a new dairy complex and potato processing plant at Diyodar, Banaskantha district, built at a cost of over Rs 600 crores.

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2022, 6:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maharashtra Police Department to take action against individuals involved in communal disputes - adt

    Maharashtra Police Department to take action against individuals involved in communal disputes

    Shocking Delhi HC on absconding godman Virendra Dev Dixit's ashram housing 160 women in inhumane conditions-dnm

    Shocking: Delhi HC on absconding godman Virendra Dev Dixit's ashram housing 160 women in ‘inhumane’ conditions

    Karnataka PSI recruitment scam: CID summons 50 candidates, confirms malpractice-dnm

    Karnataka PSI recruitment scam: CID summons 50 candidates, confirms malpractice

    Like Sri Lanka and Ukraine: Sena's Raut warns BJP amid tension in big cities - adt

    Like Sri Lanka and Ukraine: Sena's Raut warns BJP amid tension in big cities

    Exam fever: 6.84 lakh Karnataka PUC students to appear for exams from April 22, uniform must-ycb

    Exam fever: 6.84 lakh Karnataka PUC students to appear for exams from April 22, uniform must

    Recent Stories

    CMAT 2022: NTA releases provisional answer key; here's how to download - adt

    CMAT 2022: NTA releases provisional answer key; here's how to download

    Maharashtra Police Department to take action against individuals involved in communal disputes - adt

    Maharashtra Police Department to take action against individuals involved in communal disputes

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RR vs KKR: Had some belief that we could win against Kolkata Knight Riders - Rajasthan Royals Jos Buttler-ayh

    IPL 2022, RR vs KKR: Had some belief that we could win - Rajasthan's Jos Buttler

    Is Disha Patani India's 'Mia Khalifa'? Here's what netizens has to say RBA

    Is Disha Patani India's 'Mia Khalifa'? Here's what netizens has to say

    Baby hyenas approach a lion feasting on its prey; here's what happened next - gps

    Baby hyenas approach a lion feasting on its prey; here’s what happened next

    Recent Videos

    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon
    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Video Icon
    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon
    Primary school in Gorakhpur that has no electricity since 6 decades

    Primary school in Gorakhpur has no electricity since 6 decades

    Video Icon
    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon