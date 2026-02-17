Priyanka Chaturvedi calls India's presence at Bangladesh's swearing-in crucial to counter Pakistan's influence and rebuild ties. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla represents India as BNP's Tarique Rahman becomes the new Prime Minister.

India's Strategic Engagement Emphasised

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, on Tuesday, emphasised the strategic importance of India's presence at the oath-taking ceremony of Bangladesh's newly elected government led by Tarique Rahman. The MP's remarks came as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reached Bangladesh today to represent India at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

Speaking to ANI, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "As far as PM Modi is concerned, there was also concern about the Pakistani Prime Minister being part of it... Understanding the seriousness of how the India-Bangladesh relationship has gone downhill, and Pakistan has had a strong influence on Bangladesh, it is important that we begin engaging with Bangladesh and ensure the relationship we shared returns to the same footing..."

Chaturvedi on Muhammad Yunus

While speaking to ANI on Muhammad Yunus' statement, she further added, "He can continue to say what he wants. He has been the most divisive figure in Bangladesh, heavily influenced by Pakistan and aiding and abetting targeted killings of Hindu minorities... I would only say it is good riddance, and such provocative statements from him would get the deserved response that the MEA will give to him..."

Indian Delegation Attends Swearing-In

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reached Dhaka on Tuesday to represent India at the swearing-in ceremony of Bangladesh's newly elected government led by Tarique Rahman, Chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Upon his arrival at the airport, he was received by Bangladesh Foreign Ministry Secretary Nazrul Islam. The reception, which included officials from the High Commission of India, underscores the regional importance of the transition as Rahman prepares to take office following the BNP's landslide victory.

Joining the international dignitaries, Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay also arrived in Dhaka to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet. Foreign Adviser Mohammad Touhid Hossain received him at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

A statement from the Ministry of External Affairs noted that Birla's participation "underscores the deep and enduring friendship between the peoples of India and Bangladesh, reaffirming India's steadfast commitment to the democratic values that bind the two nations."

A 'New Dawn' for Bangladesh

As Bangladesh enters a "new dawn" following years of political upheaval, Tarique Rahman is set to take the oath as Prime Minister.

