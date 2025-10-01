India will host the United Nations Troop Contributing Countries (UNTCC) Chiefs Conclave in New Delhi from October 14-16, bringing together military leaders from over 30 nations. China and Pakistan will not participate.

New Delhi: Aiming to reinforce collective commitment to global peace and security, the Indian Army will be hosting the United Nations Troop Contributing Countries’ (UNTCC) Chiefs Conclave in New Delhi from October 14 to 16. The conclave will bring together senior military leadership of over 30 nations that are key contributors to United Nations peacekeeping operations. However, as per the sources, no one from Pakistan and China would attend the conclave.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Indian Army on commitment to UN peacekeeping

Briefing about the modalities of conduct of the upcoming Conclave, Indian Army’s deputy chief (IS&T) Lt Gen Rakesh Kapoor highlighted India’s steadfast commitment to UN peacekeeping, the nation’s role as one of the largest troop contributors and the Indian Army’s readiness to share its operational experience, innovations and best practices.

He expressed confidence that the Conclave would pave the way for deeper collaboration, collective preparedness and stronger partnerships in addressing contemporary peacekeeping challenges.

It must be noted that India is one of the largest and most consistent contributors to UN missions. “The event underscores India’s enduring commitment to global stability and reflects its ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family),” an official said.

Agenda for UNTCC Chiefs' Conclave

During their three days conclave, the global military leadership will discuss a range of issues, including strengthening peacekeeping cooperation through enhanced dialogue, interoperability and exchange of best practices, leveraging indigenous technology and Atmanirbhar innovations to make peacekeeping missions more resilient, cost-effective and future-ready, championing inclusivity and equity by advocating for a greater voice for troop contributing countries in UN decision-making structures.

India will also demonstrate as a collaborative and a trusted partner to build capacities and capabilities towards shared responsibility for maintaining international peace.

Countries participating in the conclave

Chiefs and representatives from nations across the world will attend. Algeria, Armenia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brazil, Burundi, Cambodia, Cote D’Ivoire, Ethiopia, Fiji, France, Ghana, Indonesia, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Madagascar, Malaysia, Mongolia, Morocco, Nepal, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Uganda, Uruguay, Vietnam, Rwanda and Senegal, apart from India are among the participating countries.

“The UNTCC Chiefs’ Conclave 2025 will stand as a testament to India’s commitment to global peace.”

Rooted in the principles of self-reliance, technological innovation and cooperative security, the conclave will bring together the collective wisdom and experience of the troop contributing nations.

In the past 75 years, India has contributed over 2,90,000 peace keepers spread across 50 missions.

So far a total of 182 Indian peace keepers have made the supreme sacrifice.