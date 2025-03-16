India to build world's longest Hyperloop tube at 410m: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Speaking to the journalists, the Minister said that the entire testing system for Hyperloop transportation has been developed using indigenous technologies, and he congratulated all the young innovators for this achievement.

ANI |Published: Mar 16, 2025, 11:11 AM IST

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the Hyperloop testing facility at IIT Madras on Saturday and said that the Hyperloop tube, being developed with the help of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, will soon be the world's longest tube, measuring 410 meters in length.

The 410-meter-long Hyperloop test tube located at IIT Chennai is already the longest Hyperloop test facility in Asia. Hyperloop is a high-speed train that runs in a vacuum in a tube. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday in a social media post added, "Longest Hyperloop tube in Asia (410 m)... soon to be the world's longest."

The Minister expressed confidence that India will soon be ready for Hyperloop transportation, as the Hyperloop transportation technology, which is currently under development, has yielded good results in the tests conducted so far.

The Railway Ministry has been provided financial funding and technical assistance to the Hyperloop project, and now, all the electronics technology for this Hyperloop project will be developed at ICF Chennai.

The Minister stated that highly skilled experts at the ICF factory have successfully developed larhe electronics systems for Vande Bharat high-speed trains, and the electronics technology for this Hyperloop project will also be developed at ICF.

The Minister congratulated the young innovators team of IIT Chennai and the Avishkar organization for this successful testing. Later, the Minister visited the IIT Chennai campus in Guindy, where he inspected the exhibition organized by the IIT's Center for Innovation titled Open House 2025. He interacted with students and young innovators.

During the interaction, he stated that India will become a leading country in all sectors under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Minister noted that the youth are performing efficiently in the fields of data science, artificial intelligence, and semiconductors, and that India has the highest number of skilled youth in the world, who will play a significant role in making India a developed nation.

He also announced that presently there are five semiconductor facilities operational in the country and the first India made semiconductor will be rolled out by the end of this year.

The Minister presented prizes and shields to the winners of the innovation competition held during the exhibition and encouraged them to create more new inventions. Dr. Kamakoti, Director of IIT Chennai, was also present at the event.

