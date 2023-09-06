Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India to Bharat: Congress under fire for tweeting wrong copy of Indian Constitution's Preamble

    Reports suggest that the Special Session of Parliament called by the central government may witness a resolution to rename India as "Bharat."

    First Published Sep 6, 2023, 10:26 AM IST

    The Congress party's attempt to criticize the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its alleged plan to rename India as "Bharat" backfired when a caricature they posted contained numerous spelling errors. BJP's national president JP Nadda swiftly pointed out these errors, criticizing Congress for its lack of awareness about India's Preamble and disrespect for the Indian Constitution and Dr. BR Ambedkar.

    He expressed his disappointment in the Congress, stating that nothing can be expected from them.

    Nadda shared the errors on an image that had been tweeted from the official Congress party's X (formerly Twitter) account, even though the tweet has since been deleted. He highlighted the multiple spelling errors in the Preamble shared by Congress.

    The image displayed a caricature of someone (representing PM Modi) holding a pen, attempting to erase the word "India" from the Constitution of India, with the caption, "It is impossible to eradicate INDIA."

    Reports suggest that the Special Session of Parliament called by the central government may witness a resolution to rename India as "Bharat." Currently, Article 1 of the Indian Constitution states, "India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States." This article is expected to be amended during the Special Session scheduled for September 18 to 22, although no official statement has been issued on the matter.

     

    The Congress party claims that the ruling dispensation seeks to change the country's name due to fear of the newly-formed multi-party anti-BJP alliance, I.N.D.I.A. In response to these speculations, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized the central government, asserting, "Mr. Modi can continue to distort history and divide India, that is Bharat, that is a Union of States. But we will not be deterred."

    Last Updated Sep 6, 2023, 10:26 AM IST
