AP CM Chandrababu Naidu, at the PAN-IIT Andhra Pradesh Summit 2026, expressed confidence that India will become the world's largest economy by 2047. He highlighted the country's steady growth and the state's potential in technology and innovation.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed confidence that India will emerge as the world’s largest economy by 2047, highlighting the country’s steady economic growth and development trajectory.

Addressing the PAN-IIT Andhra Pradesh Summit 2026, Naidu noted that developed nations took several decades or even centuries to achieve their current economic status, while several Asian economies transformed rapidly over the past few decades. Referring to China’s economic reforms launched in 1978 and India’s reforms initiated in 1991, he said China recorded rapid economic growth in the subsequent decades. However, he stressed that India is now progressing steadily and has emerged as the world’s fourth-largest economy. Naidu said he was “100% confident” that India would become the number one economy by 2047, adding that the country’s ongoing economic momentum would drive its transformation into a global economic leader.

PanIIT Summit Eyes 'Swarnandhra Vision 2047'

Pan IIT Alumni India organised the PanIIT Andhra Pradesh Summit 2026 on Saturday, bringing together IIT alumni, government leaders, industry experts, entrepreneurs, investors, startups, academicians, and technology innovators to explore the opportunities shaping Andhra Pradesh’s technology and innovation ecosystem and its journey towards Swarnandhra Vision 2047. The Summit explores how Andhra Pradesh can leverage its strengths to emerge as a leading destination for AI, Quantum Technology, DeepTech, Startups, Advanced Manufacturing and Digital Innovation.

State Emerges as a Key Technology and Investment Hub

Andhra Pradesh is emerging as a major destination for technology, innovation, and investment, with significant investments planned across sectors such as AI, space technology, deep tech, clean energy, and data centres. Global technology leaders, including Google, Adani Group, and Reliance, are driving large-scale investments in AI, digital infrastructure, and next-generation data centre ecosystems, further strengthening the State’s position in the global technology landscape. (ANI)