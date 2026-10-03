LoP Partap Singh Bajwa visited Hoshiarpur, asserting Congress unity ahead of the 2027 polls. He accused the AAP govt of corruption and promised an inquiry if Congress comes to power, while also raising questions about the Election Commission.

Partap Singh Bajwa, the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, arrived in Hoshiarpur on Saturday. He held a meeting with the local Congress leadership at the residence of senior Congress leader and former MLA Pawan Adia. Speaking to reporters, Bajwa mentioned that he was travelling towards his home, and the route passed through Hoshiarpur. He decided to use this opportunity to meet and hold discussions with his fellow Congress leaders.

'Congress is completely united'

Commenting on the appointment of Pargat Singh as the new Punjab Congress President, Bajwa stated that this was a decision made by the Congress High Command, and everyone has accepted it. He emphasised that the Congress party is completely united and there is no factionalism. He added that the Congress would contest the upcoming assembly elections unitedly and work with full vigour to form a Congress government in Punjab in 2027.

Bajwa alleges AAP govt is 'looting Punjab'

Aiming at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Punjab government, Bajwa levelled serious allegations against Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. He alleged that Punjab is being looted; while the government makes claims of honesty, the reality is quite the opposite. Bajwa stated that the public would give a fitting response to this in the near future.

He stated that if a Congress government is formed, a commission will be constituted, in line with their allegations, to investigate matters that have harmed Punjab, and action will be taken against those responsible.

Questions raised on Election Commission

Addressing the ongoing protest by the Congress regarding the Election Commission, Partap Singh Bajwa noted that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has already raised questions concerning the Election Commission and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Bajwa alleged that irregularities regarding votes occurred in West Bengal, Haryana, and other states, with some individuals' names being deleted from the electoral rolls. He claimed that a Congress government would be formed in the upcoming assembly elections and that action would also be taken against Gyanesh Kumar.

On India's cricket victory

Reacting to the India-Pakistan match, Bajwa congratulated the Indian team on their victory. He expressed happiness that the nation's youth are playing for the country and extended his best wishes to the Indian players.

Partap Singh Bajwa reiterated that there is no factionalism within the Congress party and that all leaders will work together to strengthen the organisation and prepare for the upcoming 2027 assembly elections.