PM Narendra Modi met Haryana's BJP MLAs at his residence, calling the interaction a 'meaningful dialogue' on public welfare. The MLAs praised the PM for infusing energy and urging them to engage in social activities and serve the people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Haryana Chief Minister and MLAs from the state at his residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, holding what leaders described as a wide-ranging and warm interaction.

Following the meeting, PM Modi posted on X, "Today's meeting with all BJP MLAs of Haryana at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg was very pleasant. There was an extremely meaningful dialogue with them on several topics. In the meeting, discussions were held not only on providing the best possible service to the public and the devotees but also on working more effectively for public welfare."

MLAs Hail 'Praiseworthy' Interaction

Speaking to reporters, Haryana BJP State Vice President Laxman Singh Yadav said, "The way the Prime Minister has infused energy into all of us MLAs is truly praiseworthy. He shared memories from his time as the in-charge of Haryana, recollecting the state's culture and identity, and also gave us the message to engage in social activities."

"This is a fortunate first for all the MLAs and ministries of Haryana that PM Modi prioritized Haryana and called Haryana's MLAs first. Having become an MLA for the second time, I can say this is the first time we have had such an opportunity," he added.

BJP MLA from Nilokheri Bhagwan Das Kabir Panthi told ANI, "It went very well; the Prime Minister devoted a significant amount of time. We discussed various topics, such as how a party worker should work for the organization and what can be done in social life alongside politics. It was a truly wonderful interaction."

BJP MLA Dhanesh Adlakha told ANI, "The MLAs have been taught just one thing: to adopt a mission in life, a way to dedicate their entire lives to serving the people, regardless of whether they remain MLAs or not. At the same time, they must place the utmost importance on public participation in government initiatives."

Focus on Farmers, Education and Personal Bonds

BJP MLA Mool Chand Sharma said, "Today, the Prime Minister of the country invited all 48 MLAs from Haryana. He discussed every aspect of the state with them, recalling his old friendships and the deep bond and affection he holds for Haryana. He had previously served as the state's party in-charge, a role during which the government was formed in 2014."

"He addressed long-time associates by name, inquired about their families, and discussed farming and ways to boost farmers' incomes," he said.

"He spoke about providing education to the common man and emphasized that this should be treated not merely as a political matter, but as a campaign for the common citizen, ensuring they receive maximum benefits and the support needed to get educated and achieve success. This government is working for the common person," Sharma added. (ANI)