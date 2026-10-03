NTK candidate Karthika has accused TVK workers of distributing cash (Rs 6,000), tiffin boxes, and other gifts to voters ahead of the Dharapuram by-election. She also alleged that election officials are biased and are not taking action on the matter.

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) candidate Karthika from the Dharapuram Assembly constituency on Saturday alleged that Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) workers are distributing cash and gifts to voters ahead of the by-election. Karthika alleged that voters were being given tiffin boxes, Rs 6,000 in cash, silver coins and a trophy as part of the alleged distribution.

Complaint Lodged with Election Officials

She, along with party functionaries, visited the election office in Dharapuram earlier in the day, alleging that the Returning Officer was not functioning in a fair and impartial manner. As Returning Officer Felix Raja was not present when they arrived, Karthika and her supporters waited at the election office.

After the officer arrived, they raised a series of complaints, alleging that ruling party workers were involved in the distribution of cash and gifts. The NTK members also alleged that officials were not responding to their phone calls when they attempted to report such incidents. Karthika reportedly showed photographs from her mobile phone as evidence of the alleged distribution.

The party members questioned the election officials over the alleged removal of an NTK banner ahead of the Chief Minister's visit and accused the officials of acting in a biased manner. They also said that they had lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer regarding the issue.

NTK Questions Fairness of Election

After leaving the election office, Karthika told reporters that the authorities had failed to prevent the alleged distribution of cash and gifts. She alleged that TVK workers were distributing tiffin boxes along with Rs 6,000 cash and silver coins, as well as a "Victory Cup", and claimed that the election authorities had not seized any of the alleged materials.

Karthika questioned whether a fair election could be conducted if such alleged distribution continued and said that the issue of protecting democracy should be taken seriously. (ANI)