India to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070, accelerate green projects: PM Modi

Stressing on the fact that green financing is the need of the hour, Modi said, "India has set a target of net-zero carbon emissions by the year 2070. To speed up work on this, it's necessary to accelerate environment-friendly projects."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Tuesday that it is critical to speed environment friendly initiatives in order to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.

Modi was speaking at a webinar titled 'Financing for Growth and Aspirational Economy.' He believes that entrepreneurship and creativity are critical to the success of start-ups. "Our start-ups can only expand if we encourage entrepreneurship, place a premium on invention, and concentrate on new business sectors."

"The financial industry must consider fresh future concepts, creative funding of ventures, and long-term risk management," Modi stated during the webinar. The prime minister further stated that the government has taken several efforts in Budget 2022-23 to guarantee that the trend of rapid development is maintained.

"The administration has taken several initiatives in the Budget to maintain the pace of strong development. We have attempted to accelerate financial and economic growth by promoting foreign capital flows, lowering taxes on infrastructure investment, and establishing organisations like as NIIF, Gift City, and new DFIs," Modi stated.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, the Prime Minister again praised women's power. "On International Women's Day 2022, please accept my greetings. As we examine the budget today, it is a source of pleasure that India has a female finance minister who has given a progressive budget," Modi said.

