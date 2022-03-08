Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070, accelerate green projects: PM Modi

    Stressing on the fact that green financing is the need of the hour, Modi said, "India has set a target of net-zero carbon emissions by the year 2070. To speed up work on this, it's necessary to accelerate environment-friendly projects." 

    India to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2070 accelerate green projects PM Modi gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 8, 2022, 2:43 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Tuesday that it is critical to speed environment friendly initiatives in order to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.

    Stressing on the fact that green financing is the need of the hour, Modi said, "India has set a target of net-zero carbon emissions by the year 2070. To speed up work on this, it's necessary to accelerate environment-friendly projects." 

    Modi was speaking at a webinar titled 'Financing for Growth and Aspirational Economy.' He believes that entrepreneurship and creativity are critical to the success of start-ups. "Our start-ups can only expand if we encourage entrepreneurship, place a premium on invention, and concentrate on new business sectors."

    "The financial industry must consider fresh future concepts, creative funding of ventures, and long-term risk management," Modi stated during the webinar. The prime minister further stated that the government has taken several efforts in Budget 2022-23 to guarantee that the trend of rapid development is maintained.

    "The administration has taken several initiatives in the Budget to maintain the pace of strong development. We have attempted to accelerate financial and economic growth by promoting foreign capital flows, lowering taxes on infrastructure investment, and establishing organisations like as NIIF, Gift City, and new DFIs," Modi stated.

    On the occasion of International Women's Day, the Prime Minister again praised women's power. "On International Women's Day 2022, please accept my greetings. As we examine the budget today, it is a source of pleasure that India has a female finance minister who has given a progressive budget," Modi said.

    Also Read | PM Modi inaugurates Pune Metro line, buys his ticket; travels with 'young friends'

    Also Read | Just buying diyas won't help: PM Modi's Make in India pitch

    Also Read | PM Modi to attend QUAD virtual meeting on 'Indo-Pacific'

    Last Updated Mar 8, 2022, 2:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian student's body, who was killed in Ukraine, to return when shelling stops, says Karnataka CM

    Indian student's body, who was killed in Ukraine, to return when shelling stops, says Karnataka CM

    Russia Ukraine crisis Kyiv claims Indians among foreigners fighting war

    Ukraine claims Indians among foreigners fighting against Russia

    India tells Ukraine, Russia Do not politicise humanitarian corridor

    'Don't politicise humanitarian corridor': India tells Ukraine, Russia

    Uttarakhand Elections 2022 Will win with over 60 out of 70 seats says CM Pushkar Singh Dhami drb

    Uttarakhand Elections 2022: ‘Will win with over 60 out of 70 seats’

    Petrol diesel prices March 2022: Election voting over, brace for fuel price hike

    Election voting over, brace for petrol and diesel price hike

    Recent Stories

    Radhe Shyam: Buy Prabhas, Pooja Hedge's film ticket, enjoy this surprise at cinema halls RCB

    Radhe Shyam: Buy Prabhas, Pooja Hedge's film ticket, enjoy this surprise at cinema halls

    FIFA suspends Russia-Ukraine club contracts; overseas players free to choose new teams-ayh

    FIFA suspends Russia-Ukraine club contracts; overseas players free to choose new teams

    Is Sonakshi Sinha's non-bailable warrant real or fake? Here's what actress has to say RCB

    Is Sonakshi Sinha's non-bailable warrant real or fake? Here's what actress has to say

    Sexual Assault case Setback for Dileep Kerala HC dumps actor s plea drb

    Sexual Assault case: Setback for Dileep, Kerala HC dumps actor's plea

    Indian student's body, who was killed in Ukraine, to return when shelling stops, says Karnataka CM

    Indian student's body, who was killed in Ukraine, to return when shelling stops, says Karnataka CM

    Recent Videos

    International Womens Day 2022 Captain Preeti Choudhary on why girls should join army

    Women's Day 2022 advice: 'Make up your mind and go for it'

    Video Icon
    Womens Day 2022 Poonam Mahajan She means Superior to He

    SHE means 'Superior to He': Recalling a father's lesson to his daughter

    Video Icon
    Walked 24 kms Indian students retrace journey from Kharkiv to Poland safe camp gcw

    'Walked 24 kms...' Indian students retrace journey from Kharkiv to Poland safe camp

    Video Icon
    Traumatic lived without food water Indian students recall their ordeal in bunkers in Kharkiv gcw

    'Traumatic, lived without food, water...' Indian students recall their ordeal in bunkers in Kharkiv

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs JFC: ATK Mohun Bagan has a lot of respect for Jamshedpur FC - Juan Ferrando-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mohun Bagan has a lot of respect for Jamshedpur - Ferrando

    Video Icon