A bomb threat email targeting the Passport Office in Coimbatore prompted a major security response. The BDDS squad searched the premises. The incident occurred on a day of similar threats against an Axis Bank and four schools in Delhi.

Bomb Threat at Coimbatore Passport Office

A bomb threat email sent to the Passport Office in the Chitra area of Coimbatore on Tuesday triggered heightened security measures, the official said.

Following the alert, personnel from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) rushed to the office and conducted thorough checks of the premises to ensure safety.

Police officials have launched an investigation into the threat and are probing the source and authenticity of the email. More details awaited.

Series of Bomb Scares in Delhi

Earlier today in Delhi, Axis Bank at the Statesman House Building at Connaught Place received a bomb threat via email, with police arriving at the spot swiftly for a search.

Police personnel and dog squad teams are currently present at the spot and are conducting a thorough search.

Employee Recounts Panic

One of the employees in the building spoke to ANI, stressing how such threats trigger widespread panic among the people, stating, "We were doing our work just like on normal days. Suddenly, there is a call that a bomb threat has been made. So, that creates a panic situation for us. When we came out of the building, we saw that there was a bit of a panic situation. There was a police car. The fire brigade and the dog squad had also come there."

"So, it was such a situation that, ofcourse, creates a panic condition for all of us...Because after leaving home, this is the only place where we feel safe. If such threats are coming there, then of course it is a matter of fear," he added.

Earlier, four schools in the national capital also received bomb threat emails in the morning, triggering panic among parents and authorities. (ANI)