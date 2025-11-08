Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal stated India, the 'mother of democracy,' uses a citizen-centric approach to strengthen its institutions. PM Modi, at the same NALSA event, emphasized 'ease of justice' and launched a community mediation module.

'Citizen-Centric Governance is Key': Law Minister

Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday said India, as the "mother of democracy," continues to strengthen its democratic institutions through innovation and citizen participation, ensuring governance remains inclusive and focused on people's needs.

Speaking at the inauguration of the National Conference on 'Strengthening Legal Aid Delivery Mechanisms' at the Supreme Court in Delhi, Meghwal said, "As the mother of democracy, India's institutional dimensions have continuously strengthened democratic values by adopting timely innovations. A citizen-centric, bottom-up approach has been incorporated into governance, keeping the common man's perspective in mind."

NALSA Lauded for Inclusiveness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier launched the Community Mediation Training Module prepared by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) and inaugurated the National Conference on 'Strengthening Legal Aid Delivery Mechanisms'. Meghwal lauded the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) for its contribution in making justice accessible to all, calling it a model of democratic inclusiveness. "The glorious journey of NALSA, from its inception to making justice all-encompassing and inclusive, is a prime example of this. The hallmark of a successful democracy lies in the guarantee of justice as well as equal access to it," the minister said.

He urged the youth and legal fraternity to view justice delivery beyond its procedural framework. The Union Minister added, "I urge all stakeholders present here, especially the younger generation, to consider justice delivery not merely a sovereign function but also a form of citizen-centric service."

PM Modi on 'Ease of Justice'

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister, while inaugurating the National Conference on 'Strengthening Legal Aid Delivery Mechanisms' at the Supreme Court, said legal aid plays a vital role in ensuring that justice is accessible to all.

"I am satisfied that today, through Lok Adalats and pre-litigation settlements, millions of disputes are being resolved quickly, amicably, and at low cost. Under the Legal Aid Defence Counsel System initiated by the Government of India, nearly 800,000 criminal cases have been resolved in just three years. These government efforts have ensured justice for the poor, Dalits, oppressed, exploited, and deprived sections of the country," he said.

"As I've said before, ease of doing business and ease of living are possible only when ease of justice is also ensured. Several steps have been taken to further ease justice in the last few years, and this will be expedited further," he added.

The Prime Minister said that when justice is accessible to everyone, is timely, and when it reaches every individual without regard to social or financial background, only then does it become the foundation of social justice.

Conference to Deliberate on Legal Frameworks

During the programme, the Prime Minister launched the Community Mediation Training Module prepared by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA). The two-day Conference, organised by NALSA, will deliberate on key aspects of the legal services framework, such as the Legal Aid Defence Counsel System, panel lawyers, para-legal volunteers, permanent Lok Adalats and the financial management of legal services institutions. (ANI)