India and Sri Lanka discussed launching a new ferry route between Rameswaram and Talaimannar during the India Maritime Week 2025 in Mumbai. The talks aimed to boost maritime connectivity and strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Mumbai: The Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, held a bilateral meeting with Sri Lanka's Ports and Civil Aviation Minister, Anura Karunathilake, during the India Maritime Week 2025 in Mumbai.

Both leaders discussed the possibility of expanding India-Sri Lanka maritime connectivity by launching a new route between Rameshwaram and Talaimannar.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways informed, "A bilateral meeting was held between Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Hon'ble Minister for PS&W and Mr Anura Karunathilake, Hon'ble Minister of Ports & Civil Aviation, Sri Lanka, at the India Maritime Week 2025. The discussions focused on enhancing maritime connectivity through the ongoing India-Sri Lanka ferry service and exploring the possibility of launching a new route between Rameshwaram and Talaimannar, further deepening regional cooperation and people-to-people connect."

India has been discussing the possibility of a new ferry route between Rameswaram (TN) and Talaimannar to add on to the existing route between Nagapattinam (Tamil Nadu) and Kankesanthurai (KKS).

The discussions were held during the India Maritime Week 2025 in Mumbai, hosted by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW).

Earlier, Sarbananda Sonowal addressed the India Maritime Week 2025 inauguration event and said that the maritime sector stands as one of the strongest pillars of Viksit Bharat.

"We have come a long way since the earlier editions of this event. It has grown significantly, with participation from over 85 countries... The theme this year, 'Uniting Ocean, One Mission', reflects not only our regional aspirations but also conveys the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the world is one family. In this spirit, we share knowledge, align our goals, and foster partnerships that benefit all," Sonowal said.

"The maritime sector stands as one of the strongest pillars of Viksit Bharat. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is setting new benchmarks in this domain... We have significantly increased our cargo handling capacity, and India has undertaken legal reforms to streamline and strengthen the maritime framework... We aspire to be among the top five shipbuilding nations in the world," he added.

The Indian Maritme Week, which commenced on October 27, will continue till October 31.

