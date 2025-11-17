India and Spain held Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi, reviewing bilateral ties, including the C-295 project. A separate MEA committee discussed India's role in global tech diplomacy, AI, and digital governance.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) began its meeting on Monday, discussing India's role in global tech diplomacy and digital governance. In the meeting, representatives of the MEA will brief on the subject "India's Role in Global Tech Diplomacy, Digital governance, Outer Space diplomacy, AI and emerging innovations".

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

India-Spain Foreign Office Consultations

The 8th India-Spain Foreign Office Consultations were held in New Delhi on Thursday, during which both countries reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, including political, economic, and commercial aspects, as well as infrastructure, railways, defence and security, science and technology, culture, tourism, and people-to-people ties.

According to an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Indian delegation was led by Sibi George, Secretary (West), and the Spanish delegation was led by Diego Martinez Belio, Secretary of State for Foreign and Global Affairs.

'Make in India' C-295 Project Progress

Both sides noted with satisfaction the progress made in the flagship bilateral 'Make in India' C-295 project as the first aircraft is expected to be rolled out from the Airbus-TATA C-295 final assembly line plant in Vadodara next year, the MEA said.

70th Anniversary Plans

The two sides agreed that celebrating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2026, as the India-Spain Year of Culture, Tourism, and Artificial Intelligence, would provide a welcome framework to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, the statement added.

Tourism and People-to-People Ties

Spain has one of the highest footfalls of Indian tourists among European countries, with around 2,50,000 Indian tourists visiting Spain annually. Over 80,000 Spanish tourists visit India each year.

Regional and Global Cooperation

The two sides also expressed happiness at the growing India-EU strategic partnership and discussed regional and global issues of mutual concern, including the global fight against terrorism. India reiterated its policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and thanked the Government of Spain for supporting its interest in joining the Ibero-American Conference as an Associate Observer, the statement said.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

India and Spain have witnessed upward momentum in bilateral ties following the landmark visit of President Pedro Sanchez to India in October 2024 and the visit of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to Spain in January 2025. (ANI)