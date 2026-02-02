Congress leader P Chidambaram asserted that India should be able to buy oil from any source, including Russia and Venezuela, responding to US President Trump's claim that India's oil purchases from Russia have declined due to US threats.

'Buy Oil Wherever It's Available'

Congress leader P Chidambaram has asserted that India should be able to buy oil from any source, wherever it is available. The senior Congress leader was responding to a question on the US President Donald Trump's statement on India's oil imports, in which he alleged that India's oil purchases from Russia have declined sharply due to the US threat. Speaking to ANI, the Congress MP asserted that India should be able to buy oil from any source, wherever it is available. "I don't know the implications. I don't know what understanding has arrived at between India and the United States. We should buy oil wherever it's available, whether it's Russia, Venezuela, or whatever," Chidambaram told ANI.

However, the former Finance Minister noted that only the Ministry of External Affairs and the Prime Minister would be aware of any underlying complications in the purchase of oil from Venezuela. "But our oil purchases from Russia dropped sharply because of the US threat. Now, if we can buy oil from Venezuela at a reasonable price, why not? But I don't know what complications will arise. Only the foreign ministry and the prime minister's office will know whether there are any complications in buying oil from Venezuela," Chidambaram said.

Chidambaram's Quip on Trump's Remarks

Earlier on Sunday, Chidambaram had had a tongue-in-cheek quip to US President Donald Trump's latest remarks, where he had told reporters in America that india will be buying oil from Venezuela instead of Iran. During a post-Budget press briefing yesterday, a reporter had quizzed the former Union finance minister, "Sir, why is Trump announcing this? Will Trump decide from whom India should or should not buy oil?" "I'm not Karoline Leavitt, the press secretary of President Donald Trump," Chidambaram said, adding with a laugh, "Please ask about the Indian Budget."

Trump's Claim on India-Venezuela Oil Deal

Chidambaram's remarks came after Trump claimed that India had already made a deal to buy Venezuelan oil instead of sourcing crude from Iran. On January 31, US President Donald Trump said that China is "welcome" to buy Venezuelan oil and India already "made" a deal to buy the oil.

Addressing reporters aboard Air Force One, he said, "China is welcome to come in and make a great deal on oil. We've already made a deal. India is coming in, and they're going to be buying Venezuelan oil as opposed to buying it from Iran. So, we've already made the concept of the deal."

The Indian government has not yet responded to Trump's comments yet. (ANI)