BJP MP Narhari Amin said the Modi government is working to ensure Indians do not face shortages of petrol, diesel, or gas amid the ongoing global war. He stated arrangements are being made to ensure citizens face minimal problems and live comfortably.

Government's Efforts to Secure Fuel Supply

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Narhari Amin on Monday shared insights into the government's ongoing efforts to prevent any shortage of essential fuels and gas amid the evolving global conflict. BJP MP Narhari Amin, while speaking to the reporters, said, "The BJP's Modi government is working to ensure that the Indian people don't face any problems with petrol, diesel, or gas during the war that's currently underway... arrangements are being made for diesel and gas from various countries... everyone wants the war to end quickly. The government is working so that if this war continues for a long time, Indian citizens should face minimal problems in getting the essential commodities of their lives, and they should be able to live their lives comfortably."

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MP's take on the Global Conflict

"I think Donald Trump started the war thinking Iran was easy. The way Iran is fighting back and the response coming from there make it difficult for the war to end quickly. People in all countries should try to convince Iran, Israel, and the US to find a way to end this hostile war," MP Narhari Amin added.

PM Modi Chairs High-Level Review Meeting

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting in the national capital to review the situation related to petroleum, crude, gas, power, and fertiliser sectors amid the evolving West Asia conflict situation. The discussion focused on ensuring uninterrupted supply, stable logistics, and efficient distribution of essential resources across the country.

Conflict Escalation in West Asia

The conflict in West Asia has entered its fourth week, disrupting trade routes through the Strait of Hormuz. Tensions escalated following the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel on February 28. In retaliation, Iran targeted Israeli and US assets across several Gulf countries, causing further disruptions to the waterway and impacting international energy markets as well as global economic stability.

Impact on Fuel Prices

Meanwhile, due to conflict, the prices of industrial diesel have also increased by 25 per cent from Rs 87.67/ltr to Rs 109.59/ltr. (ANI)