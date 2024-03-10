Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    India secures Free Trade deal with European nations, PM Modi calls it win-win

    Emphasizing the promising dynamics of their economies despite structural diversities, PM Modi hailed the accord as a "win-win situation for all nations." The Free Trade Agreement was formalized with the four-nation EFTA bloc, comprising Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein.

    India secures Free Trade deal with European nations, PM Modi calls it win-win AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 10, 2024, 2:34 PM IST

    Celebrating a significant stride in international trade relations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his congratulations to the negotiators and signatories involved in the recent signing of the Trade and Economic Participation Agreement (TEPA) between India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

    Emphasizing the promising dynamics of their economies despite structural diversities, PM Modi hailed the accord as a "win-win situation for all nations." The Free Trade Agreement was formalized with the four-nation EFTA bloc, comprising Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein.

    Assam love jihad: Outrage, protests erupt in Bongaigaon after 16-year-old missing girl found dead

    Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal played a pivotal role, co-chairing the meeting on the India-EFTA trade agreement in the national capital on Sunday. In a letter marking March 10, 2024, as a transformative moment in bilateral relations, PM Modi expressed optimism for a strengthened partnership.

    PM Modi underscored the historic nature of the occasion, describing it as a turning point and watershed moment in the relationship between India and the EFTA countries. He conveyed his heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the negotiators and signatories involved in the signing of the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Participation Agreement (TEPA).

    In his letter, PM Modi commended the culmination of efforts to finalize an innovative, well-balanced trade deal that mirrors the respective developmental aspirations of the nations involved. He characterized TEPA as one of the most pioneering free trade agreements ever concluded between India and the EFTA bloc, underscoring its emphasis on shared prosperity and a more inclusive partnership.

    UP court links communal riots to political appeasement, praises CM Yogi Adityanath's leadership

    Highlighting the complementarities between the diverse economies involved, PM Modi expressed confidence that the agreement would be mutually beneficial. He described the TEPA as a testament to the steadfast commitment to shared prosperity and the cultivation of a stronger, more inclusive partnership between India and EFTA, aligning with the aspirations of both nations.

    PM Modi also stressed the significant trading and investment opportunities that the agreement opens up for India, ushering in a new era of trust and ambition.

    Last Updated Mar 10, 2024, 2:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Assam love jihad: Outrage, protests erupt in Bongaigaon after 16-year-old missing girl found dead AJR

    Assam love jihad: Outrage, protests erupt in Bongaigaon after 16-year-old missing girl found dead

    Bengaluru court imposes 20-year sentence on rapist who exploited speech disability to walk free vkp

    Bengaluru court imposes 20-year sentence on rapist who exploited speech disability to walk free

    PM Modi launches 16 airport projects virtually from Azamgarh; Which are the new terminals? AJR

    PM Modi launches 16 airport projects virtually from Azamgarh; Which are the new terminals?

    Karnataka: Security tightened as Ram Mandir in Nippani receive letters threatening bomb blast vkp

    Karnataka: Security tightened as Ram Mandir in Nippani receive letters threatening bomb blast

    UP court links communal riots to political appeasement, praises CM Yogi Adityanath's leadership AJR

    UP court links communal riots to political appeasement, praises CM Yogi Adityanath's leadership

    Recent Stories

    Assam love jihad: Outrage, protests erupt in Bongaigaon after 16-year-old missing girl found dead AJR

    Assam love jihad: Outrage, protests erupt in Bongaigaon after 16-year-old missing girl found dead

    Bengaluru court imposes 20-year sentence on rapist who exploited speech disability to walk free vkp

    Bengaluru court imposes 20-year sentence on rapist who exploited speech disability to walk free

    EXPLAINED: What is popcorn brain? How dangerous is it and ways to handle it RKK EAI

    EXPLAINED: What is popcorn brain? How dangerous is it and ways to handle it

    Major drug bust in Karnataka: 1600 kg Ganja worth Rs 15 crore seized in Bidar vkp

    Major drug bust in Karnataka: 1600 kg Ganja worth Rs 15 crore seized in Bidar

    WATCH: Elvish Yadav slaps, kicks YouTuber Maxtern; here's the ugly truth behind the viral video NIR

    WATCH: Elvish Yadav slaps, kicks YouTuber Maxtern; here's the ugly truth behind the viral video

    Recent Videos

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH) AJR

    'Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai': PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon