Assam love jihad: Outrage, protests erupt in Bongaigaon after 16-year-old missing girl found dead

In the serene backdrop of Mahabirstan in Bongaigaon, a chilling revelation shattered the peace when news surfaced about the discovery of the lifeless body of a female student near the New Bongaigaon rail market on Friday night. The tranquility of the town was disrupted, exposing a sinister undercurrent. This grim turn of events unfolded after the girl had gone missing since March 5, 2024.

The family of the missing girl had filed a complaint against a suspected lover, identified as Sarfaraz Hussain, accusing him of coercing her to elope on March 6, 2024. In response, the Bongaigaon police detained Hussain for interrogation, but no conclusive evidence regarding the alleged elopement emerged.

The police's plan to locate the missing girl proved fruitless, intensifying the mystery.

The sudden discovery of the girl's lifeless body sparked outrage in the community, prompting locals to stage a road blockade, carrying the victim's body in protest.

Demonstrators brandished placards, demanding justice for the deceased girl and branding the suspected individual, allegedly involved in her disappearance, as a 'Jihadi'.

In a bid to restore order, the police intervened, leading to injuries among the protesters. The demonstrators accused Sarfaraz's associates of complicity in the tragic demise of the girl.

As tensions linger, the community anxiously awaits further developments in this disconcerting case, grappling with the unsettling questions that surround it.