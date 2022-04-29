Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi records second hottest April in 72 years, temperature nears 46 degrees

    Aside from the national capital, portions of western Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand have had exceptionally hot weather in April.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 29, 2022, 8:13 PM IST

    Delhi is still dealing with a severe heatwave, with April being the second hottest month in nearly 72 years. The hottest April on record was in 2010, when the average temperature was 40.40 degrees Celsius. The average monthly maximum temperature this year was 40.20 degrees Celsius. On Friday, the national capital reached a high of 46 degrees Celsius. However, the meteorological service predicts that the temperature will begin to fall from May 2.

    According to the India Meteorological Department, heatwave conditions are expected to persist in the city for the next two days. The meteorological department has issued a yellow notice for Delhi and numerous parts in western Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh until May 1.

    However, the temperature is forecast to dip from May 2 due to an incoming western disturbance that is expected to bring rain and thunderstorms. Aside from the national capital, portions of western Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand have had exceptionally hot weather in April.

    On Thursday, Delhi recorded the highest maximum temperature in April in 12 years, at 43.5 degrees Celsius. 

    The meteorological department has issued a "orange" warning for a severe heatwave in several districts of Delhi. Many places have also reported declining water supplies, which are expected to deteriorate until the annual monsoon rains in June and July. Furthermore, severe heat waves are anticipated to last into early next month, subjecting millions of people to further days of deadly temperatures and hours-long blackouts.

    The Delhi administration warned on Thursday of a probable setback in delivering uninterrupted electrical supply for vital services in the capital, including Metro trains and hospitals, in the face of increased heat and rising power demand.

    Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated on Friday that his government is addressing the power supply problem in Delhi and urged for immediate, tangible actions to address the country's electrical crisis.

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2022, 8:13 PM IST
