India's G20 Presidency: Second G20 Sherpa meet begins in Kerala

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 30, 2023, 12:15 PM IST

    Kottayam: The scenic Kumarakom village in Kerala's Kottayam district is playing host to the second G20 Sherpa conference under India's G20 Presidency on Thursday. The four-day conference is being presided over by Amitabh Kant, who is also India's G20 Sherpa. Approximately 120 delegates from G20 member countries, nine invited countries, and numerous international and regional organisations are present.

    The meeting's multilateral discussions will focus on the G20's top economic growth and international development priorities. The discussions during the meeting will cover a variety of universally relevant cross-cutting problems and the work being done by the 13 working groups under the Sherpa track.

    Today will also feature two high-level side events on green development and digital public infrastructure. The Leader's Declaration, which is expected to be endorsed at the New Delhi Summit in September of this year, will be built on the results of the Kumarakom meet, which will build on the findings of various Sherpa Track and Finance Track meetings.

    India chose its G20 priorities while taking into consideration the various current global difficulties, the worries of developing nations, and the need for increased momentum for concerted action to advance the shared international agenda, particularly the development and environmental agenda.

    In this context, India's G20 theme "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" - "One Earth. One Family. One Future" aptly encapsulates the shared vision of the G20 for galvanising wide support and arriving at decisive, ambitious, inclusive, and action-oriented outcomes.

    In light of this, India's G20 theme, "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," which translates to "One Earth. One Family. One Future," perfectly captures the G20's shared goal of gathering broad support and delivering decisive, ambitious, inclusive, and result-oriented conclusions.

    Two high-level side events on green development and digital public infrastructure will get the summit started today.

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2023, 12:29 PM IST
