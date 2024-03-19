India's former Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, joins BJP

Renowned for his expertise in US affairs, Sandhu's diplomatic journey also includes roles as High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka and Consul General of India in Frankfurt.

Former Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Tuesday (March 19) made headlines as he officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), signaling a significant move in his political career. Sandhu's entry into the BJP fold comes amidst speculation that he might be nominated as the party's candidate for the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat.

This move comes in the wake of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) nominating Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal as its candidate from Amritsar, setting the stage for a fierce electoral battle in the constituency.

Sandhu's diplomatic career boasts an impressive tenure, having served as the Ambassador to the United States from February 2020 to January 2024. Renowned for his expertise in US affairs, Sandhu's diplomatic journey also includes roles as High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka and Consul General of India in Frankfurt.

His vast experience in international relations and diplomacy positions him as a formidable candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Born on January 23, 1963, Sandhu received his education from prestigious institutions such as The Lawrence School, Sanawar, and St. Stephens' College, Delhi, before obtaining a Master’s Degree in International Relations from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.

His diplomatic career commenced in the former Soviet Union (Russia), where he served as a Third Secretary (Political) / Second Secretary (Commercial) in the Indian Mission from 1990 to 1992.