    India reject's OIC's 'narrow-minded' comments after row over BJP leaders' Prophet remarks

    The BJP has already suspended Nupur Sharma and expelled Naveen Jindal for their controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 6, 2022, 12:15 PM IST

    India on Monday hit out at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its criticism of the country in the wake of the alleged derogatory remarks made against Prophet Muhammad by two BJP functionaries. 

    External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India categorically rejects the OIC Secretariat's "unwarranted and narrow-minded comments" and asserted that New Delhi accords the highest respect to all religions. 

    Also read: Saudi Arabia becomes latest country to condemn Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Muhammad

    "The offensive tweets and comments denigrating a religious personality were made by certain individuals. They do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India," Bagchi added. 

    He said strong action has already been taken against these individuals by relevant bodies. 

    The BJP has already suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled the party's Delhi unit media head Naveen Jindal for their controversial remarks following widespread anger in several Gulf countries over their comments. 

    Amid protests by Muslim groups over the comments, the party had also issued a statement aimed at assuaging the concerns of minorities and distancing itself from these members, asserting that it respects all religions and strongly denounces the insult of any religious personality. 

    "It is regrettable that OIC Secretariat has yet again chosen to make motivated, misleading and mischievous comments. This only exposes its divisive agenda being pursued at the behest of vested interests," Bagchi said. 

    Also Read: Qatar condemns BJP leader's remarks against Prophet Muhammad; India responds

    The MEA spokesperson was responding to media queries on the comments by the OIC. 

    "We would urge the OIC Secretariat to stop pursuing its communal approach and show due respect to all faiths and religions," he added. 

    The OIC slammed India for the comments against the Prophet and even urged the UN to take necessary measures to ensure that the rights of Muslims are protected.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2022, 12:16 PM IST
