India and the Philippines will begin direct Air India flights between Delhi and Manila from October 1. Both countries have also introduced reciprocal visa-free travel schemes to boost tourism, trade and people-to-people ties.

In a significant step towards enhancing regional connectivity between India and the Philippines, direct flights from Delhi to Manila are expected to commence operations from October 1 this year, the Ministry of External Affairs stated on Tuesday. During a special press briefing on the occasion of the state visit of the President of the Philippines, Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr, to India, the MEA indicated that the two countries are exploring possibilities of expanding air links to additional destinations shortly to provide a strong impetus to tourism, business, and people-to-people contacts between the two countries.

"Direct Air India flight connectivity from Delhi to Manila will be operational from the 1st of October to the Philippines, hopefully. Further discussions on destinations and how to expand will be further," the MEA stated.

Earlier today, during the joint press statement, President Marcos announced visa-free entry privileges for Indian tourists, while PM Modi reciprocated with a similar scheme for Filipino tourists.

"I reiterated our introduction of visa-free entry privileges and extended our invitation for more Indian tourists to visit the Philippines. I thank Prime Minister Modi in turn for the introduction of a scheme to grant visas free of charge to Filipino tourists travelling to India. We welcome the resumption of direct flights from October this year and have renewed our commitment to sustaining and expanding such direct air connectivity," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the decision, noting that India has also agreed to offer free e-visas to tourists from the Philippines.

"We welcome the Philippines' decision to allow visa-free entry to Indian tourists. India has also decided to allow free e-visas for the Philippines' tourists. This year, work will be done regarding direct flights between India and Manila," PM Modi stated.

The Philippines' President is on a five-day visit to India from August 4 to August 8. The visit marked a new era of closer engagement between the Philippines and India, with both nations poised to enhance their cooperation in various areas. President Marcos will also be meeting with President Droupadi Murmu later in the day.