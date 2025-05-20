In a move that underscores its steadfast commitment to the Afghan people, India has extended a generous humanitarian hand to thousands of Afghan families forcibly deported by Pakistan in recent weeks. The assistance comes at a critical juncture, offering a glimmer of hope to refugees left vulnerable by Islamabad’s aggressive deportation drive.

India’s Timely Aid Amid Growing Humanitarian Crisis

The Taliban’s Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation confirmed that the Government of India has provided essential food aid to approximately 5,000 Afghan families who were recently expelled from Pakistan. The aid package, comprising 11 different food items, was distributed through the Directorate of Refugees’ Kabul office, targeting families deemed most in need.

India’s outreach stands in stark contrast to Pakistan’s increasingly hostile posture, which has seen hundreds of thousands of Afghan migrants expelled since April under the guise of national security.

Taliban Acknowledges India’s Support

In a rare diplomatic gesture, India’s assistance was formally acknowledged during an official distribution ceremony in Kabul. Maulvi Abdul Kabir, the Taliban-appointed Minister for Refugees and Repatriation, conveyed his gratitude through Zakirullah Zakir, head of the Prime Minister's Office's Coordination Department.

“India’s help has come at a time when our people are facing extreme hardship,” Kabir said, urging other countries and humanitarian organisations to follow India’s example.

He added, “We welcome all returnees and assure them of their safety and dignity under the general amnesty declared in the country.”

India’s Diplomacy: Quiet, Steady, and Humanitarian

India’s consistent outreach highlights its people-first approach to regional diplomacy. Unlike Pakistan’s punitive actions, India’s efforts focus on stabilising the region through compassion and cooperation.

Kalim al-Rahman Fani, Deputy Minister of Finance and Administration, admitted the Islamic Emirate faces challenges in accommodating returnees, but noted, “58 new townships are being planned across 31 provinces to accommodate the influx.”

While Islamabad weaponises refugee policy for political posturing, New Delhi has chosen empathy and engagement. India has repeatedly affirmed that its aid to Afghanistan is rooted in humanitarian concern and a desire for lasting regional stability.