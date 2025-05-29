'Operation Shield' - a major border security exercise that was previously postponed due to administrative reasons, will now be conducted on May 31.

The Centre has announced that “Operation Shield,” a major border security exercise that was previously postponed due to administrative reasons, will now be conducted on May 31.

The operation will be carried out simultaneously across all western states and Union Territories bordering Pakistan, with the aim of strengthening coordination between civil, military, and intelligence agencies amid heightened security concerns.

Days after launching Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, India had announced a large-scale civil defence drill named Operation Shield across four border states — Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir. Initially scheduled for the evening of May 29, the exercise aimed to test emergency response mechanisms in districts bordering Pakistan.

In Rajasthan, Barmer District Collector Tina Dabi had confirmed that mock drills would take place in all border districts on Thursday. However, on the night of May 28, the government postponed the operation due to administrative reasons.

As per latest developments, Operation Shield has been rescheduled for May 31, and will be carried out simultaneously across the identified states and Union Territories.

Operation Sindoor, which triggered this readiness drive, was launched during the night of May 7-8 as a coordinated tri-services strike on terror camps across the border, following the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians, including several tourists.