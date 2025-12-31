RJD MP Manoj Jha questioned the Centre's silence on violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, saying a 'clear message' is needed. Congress' V Hanumanth Rao also condemned the killing of a Hindu security guard, citing a deteriorating situation.

Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Kumar Jha on Wednesday questioned the central government's silence on recent violence in Bangladesh against Hindu minorities and said that a "clear message" needs to be delivered.

Speaking with ANI, Manoj Kumar Jha said. "Those who should speak out on this matter remain quiet. We are the world's largest democracy and have consistently witnessed smooth and peaceful transfers of power. We have made our contribution in the creation of this country (Bangladesh). We need to see why this is happening. a clear message needs to be delivered, which is not being done."

Congress Leader Condemns Killing

Earlier Senior Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao condemned the killing of a Hindu garment factory security guard in Bangladesh and expressed serious concern over the safety of minorities in the neighbouring country.

Reacting to the incident while speaking to ANI, Rao said the murder of a Hindu worker inside a factory in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district was highly disturbing and reflected the deteriorating situation for minorities there. He noted that this was the third such killing reported in the past two weeks, which, he said, should alarm the international community.

A Hindu garment factory security guard, identified as Bajendra Biswas (42), was shot dead inside the factory premises after a colleague allegedly opened fire using a government-issued shotgun during duty hours. Police said the accused, Noman Mia (29), was also serving as an Ansar member at the same factory unit.

Rao said such incidents indicate a failure to ensure the safety and security of minority communities. He urged the Bangladesh government to take strict action against those responsible and ensure justice for the victim's family.

India Expresses Grave Concern

India has raised serious concerns over repeated incidents of violence against religious minorities in Bangladesh, including Hindus, Christians and Buddhists. The government said it is closely monitoring the situation in the neighbouring country.

Addressing the media in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Indian government was disturbed by the continued hostility faced by minority communities in Bangladesh. "India is closely monitoring developments and has expressed grave concern over the continued hostility of minorities, including Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists. We condemn the recent killing of a Hindu youth in Mymensingh and expect that the perpetrators of the crime will be brought to justice," Jaiswal said.

