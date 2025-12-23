CDS General Anil Chauhan highlighted that modern warfare is faster, smarter, and shorter. He stressed India must be prepared for short, high-intensity conflicts like Operation Sindoor to deter terrorism, given its territorial disputes.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan underscored the rapid transformation in modern warfare, describing it as faster, smarter, shorter in duration, and characterised by high tempo and instantaneous effects. According to CDS Gen. Chauhan, speaking at an IIT Bombay event, India has territorial disputes with both nations. It must be ready for short, intense conflicts like Operation Sindoor to deter terrorism.

"Warfare in the new domains is faster and smarter. It's also shorter in duration, and the tempo of that warfare is very, very high. Decisions are compressed in time, and the effects of that war are felt almost instantly. This was clearly evident in Operation Sindoor, a war that lasted only about four days, resulting in a decisive victory. But all domains of warfare were used simultaneously with a great amount of tempo," he said while addressing a gathering.

Multi-Domain Operations a Necessity

The CDS emphasised that multi-domain operations are no longer optional but a necessity, with actions in one domain immediately impacting others.

India's Preparedness for Threats and Challenges

"The question is, what kind of threats and challenges should India be prepared for? I think this should be based on two major facts. One is that both our adversaries, one is a nuclear weapon state and other is a nuclear armed state. We should not allow that level of deterrence to be breached," CDS Chauhan added.

"We have territorial disputes with both of them. We should be prepared to fight short-duration, high-intensity conflicts to deter terrorism, something like Operation Sindoor. We should be prepared for a land-centric, long-duration conflict because we have land disputes, yet we try to avoid it. We must exploit new domains and create asymmetry with our weaker adversary and yet not allow these asymmetries to be exploited by other nations," he added.

Operation Sindoor as a Deterrent

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 to avenge the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. India inflicted heavy damage on the terror infrastructure located in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir and Pakistan. (ANI)