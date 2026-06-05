Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said India is a 'part of the solution' to climate change, citing initiatives like Mission LiFE. He linked heatwaves to global emissions and noted India achieved its NDC targets 9 years ahead of schedule.

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Friday said that India remains committed to being a "part of the solution" to global climate change, noting that initiatives such as Mission LiFE and "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" are helping address climate-related challenges, including heatwaves.

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In an exclusive interview with ANI, Yadav said the current heatwaves in Delhi are the culmination of a century of global anthropogenic activities, adding that the Central government is actively implementing multiple measures to tackle the crisis. He reiterated that India remains committed to being a "part of the solution", pointing to the country's success in achieving its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) targets nine years ahead of schedule.

Highlighting the government's proactive role in promoting environmental awareness through grassroots initiatives, he said programmes like "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" and Mission LiFE are designed to sensitise citizens about sustainability and environmental responsibility.

"The impact of the heatwave is not due to a single city. It is a result of overall climate change, anthropogenic activities over the last 100-150 years, increased carbon emissions, and the rise in the number of vehicles. Heatwaves are a result of the large-scale global emissions. Regarding this, in multilateral environmental negotiations, the Prime Minister has always maintained that India will not be a part of the problem, but a part of the solution," Yadav said.

"That is why India has set NDC (Nationally Determined Contributions) targets, and under the leadership of the Prime Minister, we have not just set them for the sake of setting them. India has also fulfilled the environmental goals given to international institutions 9 years ahead of schedule. And in our country, by running programs like 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' and 'Mission LiFE', we have also worked to create awareness about it," he added.

Tackling Pollution in the National Capital

Addressing the issue of air pollution in the national capital during winter, the Union Minister said efforts have been underway for a long time to address heatwave and pollution challenges in a comprehensive manner. "We formed the CAQM, created a coordinating agency, worked with other states, created an action plan, and the Chief Minister of Delhi is also going to start the Green Delhi campaign on June 5th," he said.

Dust Control and Greening Strategy for NCR

The Minister identified dust as a primary contributor to Delhi's worsening air quality, outlining a strategy which includes conducting deep dust-cleaning drives in September and launching a massive "bush planting" initiative in the NCR region. "My point is to tell all the people of Delhi that, look, the biggest cause is dust. So we should run a campaign and do deep dust cleaning work in September, and this time of June, wherever any open area is visible, we have told our forest department and the forest department of Delhi that if we plant bushes along with the Delhi government in all the open areas in the NCR region from now, then after the rains, a very large part of the earth will remain covered in greenery," he said. (ANI)