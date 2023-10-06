Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sikkim flash floods: Disaster relief team fails to land; schools, colleges to remain close till October 15

    The search and rescue operations are in full swing, but the inclement weather has posed challenges for the teams on the ground. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team couldn't land in Chungthang, one of the severely affected areas, due to adverse weather conditions.

    In a devastating aftermath of a cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in north Sikkim, the region witnessed flash floods that have left a grim trail of destruction. According to the recent updates, the death toll has increased to 21, with over 100 people still missing. The flash flood had an immediate impact, causing the Teesta River to swell and engulf towns, villages, and houses in its path, along with numerous individuals, including Army personnel.

    The search and rescue operations are in full swing, but the inclement weather has posed challenges for the teams on the ground. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team couldn't land in Chungthang, one of the severely affected areas, due to adverse weather conditions.

    This town has become isolated from the rest of the state, emphasizing the urgency of reaching the affected populations.

    Both the Indian Army and the NDRF have been relentlessly working in the Teesta river basin and downstream in North Bengal for the third consecutive day. Their mission is to locate and rescue those swept away by the floodwaters who are still missing.

    So far, seven bodies of army personnel have been recovered from different downstream areas, while one soldier was rescued. However, 15 soldiers are still unaccounted for, as reported by Chief Minister PS Tamang.

    In response to the unprecedented disaster caused by the flash floods, the state of Sikkim has taken precautionary measures. All government and private schools, colleges, and universities in the region will remain closed until October 15, as mandated by a revised circular from the state Education Department.

    This decision aligns with Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang's directive to extend the closure until further notice, recognizing the ongoing challenges and need for recovery efforts in the Teesta river basin.

