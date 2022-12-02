Elections 2022: Is your name in the voters' list? Here's how to check & how to add your name

Voters cast their ballots in Gujarat and Himachal's long-awaited legislative assembly elections. Voters must be included on the voter's list in order to cast a ballot. You can check to see if your name is on the voter list by the following ways.

Voters cast their ballots in Gujarat and Himachal's long-awaited legislative assembly elections. The first round of voting in the Gujarat elections was held on December 1 and the second round is planned on December 5. 89 seats have had their first-phase voting completed, with a 63.14 per cent overall voter turnout. To cast a ballot, a voter must be listed on the voter's list. There are two ways you may find out if your name is on the voter list.

Here's how you can check your name on the voter list on the official website

Step 1: Access the National Voters' Service Portal's election search page. The links is here: https://www.nvsp.in/

Step 2: When you get to the page, you have a choice between two alternatives. You may do a search using your personal information, such as information on your constituency. An EPIC number, which stands for Electors Photo Identification Card number, is an alternative.

Step 3: Verify your eligibility to vote by looking up your name on the voters' list using the information you used to register to vote.

How to check your name via SMS

Step 1: Fill in the text message area with your EPIC number.

Step 2 Your voter ID card's number should be typed in.

Step 3: Send this SMS to 1950 or 9211728082 in step three.

Step 4: Your name and polling location number will appear on the phone's screen.

Step 5: If your name is not on the voter's list, you will get a "no record found" return message.

How to add your name in the electoral list

Step 1: Visit www.eci.nic.in and click the "Online Voter Registration" option as your first step.

Step 2: To register on the website, create a special username and password.

Step 3: Insert your photo into the space allotted for the user's passport-size photo.

Step 4: Add other papers, such a proof of address. You can ask a Booth Level Officer to visit your house to collect the papers if you are unable to submit them online.

