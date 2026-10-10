Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called India a dictatorship run by Modi-Shah amid a Delhi Police crackdown on protesters. She termed the detention of 254 MPs and leaders like Arvind Kejriwal illegal, linking it to alleged election manipulation.

Priyanka Gandhi Slams BJP, Alleges Dictatorship

Amid Delhi Police crackdown against protesters, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday targeted the BJP, alleging that India is no longer a democracy, but a dictatorship run by Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah. "India is not a democracy anymore. It is a dictatorship being run by Mr. Narendra Modi and Mr. Amit Shah," said Gandhi.

In a post on X, she described the alleged detention of 254 MPs as illegal, asserting that the action infringes upon the basic constitutional rights of opposition parties. "First they rough up 254 MPs and detain them completely illegally, infringing on their basic constitutional rights; they do the same to other protestors from Opposition parties. Then they lay siege to the national capital, barricading it and sealing it on all sides, stopping trains and metros, cutting the internet and placing check posts all over. They bash up and detain young men and women exercising their constitutional right to protest," added Gandhi.

The Congress MP further stated that the detention of protesters serves as proof that the ruling administration has manipulated elections in collusion with the Election Commission, adding that authorities are terrified of the government's illegitimacy being exposed across the country. "If this isn’t proof that they have cheated the elections with the collusion of the Election Commission, and are terrified that the illegitimacy of their government is being exposed and accountability is being demanded, then what is?.....All those who are colluding with them to subvert democracy are committing treason against the nation," declared Gandhi.

Opposition Leaders Detained Amid Protests

Priyanka Gandhi's remarks came after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and All India Students' Association (AISA) leader Neha Bora were detained by Delhi Police amid protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. Former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee was also detained by the Delhi Police from the national capital.

Kejriwal Vows to Continue Fight

Following his detention, Kejriwal took to X and shared a video in which he said that the country's youth had awakened and asserted that the protesters would not be intimidated. In the video, Kejriwal, who was accompanied by AAP leader Sanjay Singh, said, "We have been detained by the police. Sanjay Singh is here with me. The youth of the country has awakened. We are not going to be intimidated by Modi's tyranny. Now, Gyanesh Kumar will have to resign. People will not tolerate this stealing of votes anymore. You all should also come out of your homes and fight to save the country."

Delhi Police Crackdown Continues

Meanwhile, Delhi Police continues to take demonstrators into preventive custody after informing them that permission had not been granted for the gathering. According to sources, Delhi Police has detained 1,000 protesters across the national capital so far on Saturday while attempting to march towards Jantar Mantar for a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. (ANI)