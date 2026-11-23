YSRCP leader Bhumana Karunakar Reddy slammed the Andhra Pradesh government for demolishing the historic 1,400-year-old Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy temple in Renigunta, citing it as an act of sacrilege against Hindu sentiments for highway expansion.

Bhumana Karunakar Reddy Slams Naidu Over Historic Temple Demolition

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): YSRCP leader Bhumana Karunakar Reddy on Monday condemned the "demolition" of the centuries-old Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy temple at Anjaneyapuram in Renigunta mandal for the expansion of National Highway 716, accusing the Chandrababu Naidu-led government of "hurting Hindu sentiments".

In a video statement, Bhumana alleged that the coalition government had deliberately demolished the historic temple "despite having the option to modify the highway alignment". He questioned the commitment of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan "towards protecting Sanatana Dharma."

Highlighting the temple’s religious and historical significance, Bhumana said the deity was believed to be Swayambhu and was associated with Lopamudra, the wife of sage Agastya. He recalled that saint-composer Annamacharya had praised the deity in his compositions and that Pallava rulers had constructed the temple’s gopuram and sacred tank around 1,400 years ago. He also said Kanchi seers Chandrasekharendra Saraswati and Jayendra Saraswati had performed religious ceremonies at the temple.

Describing the demolition carried out with JCB machines on the auspicious Karthika Monday as an "act of sacrilege", Bhumana alleged that the process took place "without the supervision of Vedic priests." He also recalled that British authorities had established Anjaneyapuram railway station near Mamandur in recognition of the temple’s significance.

Bhumana further alleged that the highway alignment had been "altered to protect the properties of wealthy investors near Karakambadi, while the historic temple was demolished." Questioning the government’s claims of protecting Sanatana Dharma, he said the demolition of the sacred temple had "deeply hurt Hindu sentiments". (ANI)