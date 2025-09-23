Rajnath Singh inaugurated Tata Advanced Systems' defence facility in Morocco to produce Wheeled Armoured Platforms (WhAP) 8x8. The plant strengthens India-Morocco strategic ties and creates local defence jobs and technology transfer opportunities.

New Delhi: Fostering a strong bilateral defence cooperation, India's defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday inaugurated Tata Advanced Systems Limited’s (TASL) state-of-the-art defence manufacturing facility at Berrechid in Morocco, wherein the private sector company would be producing Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP). On the occasion, Rajnath Singh’s Moroccan counterpart Abdelatif Loudyi was also present.

Rajnath Singh on India-Morocco ties

Describing the occasion as a historic moment in the evolving strategic partnership between India and Morocco, Rajnath Singh underlined that India’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat is not merely to manufacture for own needs, but to develop capabilities that allows India to become a credible source of advanced technology and high-quality products for the world.

Spread over 20,000 square metres, the TASL facility will undertake production of the indigenously developed Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP) 8x8, jointly designed by TASL and India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

“For India, self-reliance does not mean isolation; rather, we aim to develop strategic autonomy under Aatmanirbharta. We want to develop capabilities that allow us to defend our nation independently while maintaining engagement with global partners. Along with ‘Make in India,’ we are also pursuing ‘Make with Friends’ and ‘Make for the World’; this facility in Morocco is a shining example of that approach,” he underlined.

He also highlighted that the project is expected to generate significant defence-related employment and create a robust local ecosystem of engineers, technicians and suppliers in Morocco.

Approximately one-third of the components and sub-systems will be sourced and assembled locally from the outset, with the share of local value addition rising to 50 percent in the coming years.

“This is not just the opening of a new plant, but the beginning of a new chapter in the long-standing friendship between India and Morocco. The establishment of this facility is a symbol of the growing strategic convergence between our two nations and demonstrates the strength of India’s defence industry,” he stated.

Know about the WhAP

A modern modular combat platform equipped with advanced mobility, protection and mission adaptability, the WhAP features such as survivable monocoque hull with scalable ballistic and mine protection, independent suspension, central tyre inflation system and high-power engine ensure superior off-road performance.

Configurations include infantry fighting vehicle, armoured personnel carrier, reconnaissance, command post, mortar carrier and even ambulance variants. Options for manned or unmanned remote weapon stations and anti-tank guided missile capability further enhance its versatility.

Under its contract with the Government of Morocco, TASL will deliver 150 WhAP 8x8 vehicles to the Royal Moroccan Army, with initial deliveries scheduled to begin next month.

The facility became operational three months ahead of schedule, and production has already commenced.