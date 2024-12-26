India in 2024: Historic achievements under PM Modi propel nation towards Viksit Bharat; look at key milestones

2024 has proven to be a transformative year for India, with historic milestones achieved across multiple sectors, signaling progress and resilience on the journey towards becoming a Viksit Bharat.

2024 has proven to be a transformative year for India, with historic milestones achieved across multiple sectors, signaling progress and resilience on the journey towards becoming a Viksit Bharat. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has made remarkable strides, setting global benchmarks in innovation, governance, and development.

Here's a look at the key milestones of 'New India' in 2024:

1. Financial Inclusion and Digital Transformation

India’s digital payment ecosystem achieved an extraordinary milestone in 2024 with UPI (Unified Payments Interface) recording a staggering 16.5 billion transactions in a single year. This unprecedented growth underscores India’s global leadership in fintech innovation, making cashless transactions a reality for millions.

2. Renewable Energy Revolution

Marking a major leap towards sustainability, India’s renewable energy capacity has reached an impressive 200 GW. This monumental achievement highlights the nation’s commitment to combating climate change and transitioning to clean energy, solidifying India’s role as a global leader in green energy.

3. Poverty Alleviation

Between 2014 and 2024, an astounding 25 crore Indians have been lifted out of poverty. This achievement reflects the success of targeted welfare schemes and economic policies aimed at inclusive growth, drastically improving the quality of life for millions.

4. Advancements in Defence Technology

India’s defence capabilities reached new heights with the successful test-firing of its first-ever long-range hypersonic missile. This cutting-edge technology boosts national security and positions India as a formidable power in global defence innovation.

5. Transforming Healthcare and Education

Medical Education Expansion: The number of medical colleges in India surged from 387 in 2014 to 766 in 2024, effectively doubling opportunities for aspiring medical professionals.

Global Pharma Leadership: India now produces half of all vaccines and one-third of all tablets consumed globally, reaffirming its status as the “pharmacy of the world.”

Senior Citizen Welfare: The Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY scheme expanded its reach, now benefiting 60 million senior citizens aged above 70, ensuring better healthcare access for the elderly.

7. Economic Empowerment and Employment

Support for Small Businesses: The Mudra loan limit has been doubled from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, enabling small businesses to scale and thrive.

Youth Employment Boost: A massive Rs 2,00,000 crore package was announced to enhance employment and skill development, aimed at benefiting 4.1 crore youth across the country.

8. Sustainable Development and Green Initiatives

India’s green revolution took a significant step forward with over 102 crore trees planted as part of PM Modi’s “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign, reinforcing the nation’s commitment to environmental conservation.

9. Infrastructure and Connectivity

Railway Modernization: Over 550 railway stations are being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, modernizing India’s railway infrastructure to enhance passenger experience.

Maritime Expansion: The development of India’s largest container port at Vadhvan, Maharashtra, worth Rs 76,000 crore, will revolutionize the country’s maritime trade and boost economic growth.

10. Education and Knowledge Empowerment

The “One Nation, One Subscription” initiative was introduced to provide affordable access to scholarly research articles and journals, empowering students and researchers nationwide.

11. Tribal Empowerment

The Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan, with a budget of Rs 7,90,000 crore, was launched to uplift tribal communities. This initiative is expected to benefit 5 crore tribal individuals, ensuring holistic development and empowerment.

12. Aviation and Transport

India has emerged as the third-largest domestic aviation market in the world. This milestone reflects the growing accessibility and affordability of air travel for millions of Indians.

13. Judicial and Legislative Reforms

Three transformative criminal laws were enacted, focusing on delivering justice efficiently and ensuring the legal system adapts to the needs of a modern India.

Strict anti-paper leak laws were introduced to safeguard the integrity of exams and secure the future of Indian students.

14. Boosting Defence Production

India’s defence production touched a record high of Rs 1,27,000 crore, showcasing self-reliance and innovation in the defence manufacturing sector.

2024 marks a year of unprecedented achievements, laying the foundation for a prosperous and developed India. As the journey towards Viksit Bharat continues, the world watches in admiration as India scales new heights across sectors. The transformative initiatives and policies rolled out this year signal a brighter, more empowered future for every Indian.

