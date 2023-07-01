India holds border talks with Myanmar amid Manipur violence

India and Myanmar agreed to ensure that their respective territories would not be allowed to be used for any activities inimical to the other. To note, Manipur shares 398 km out of the 1700 km boundary with Myanmar’s two regions -- Sagaing Region to the east and Chin State to the south.

India and Myanmar have discussed issues related to the maintenance of tranquillity in the border areas and illegal trans-border movements. Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane was in Myanmar on a two-day tour and held a discussion with Myanmar’s Chairman, State Administrative Council Senior General Min Aung Hlaing in Nay Pyi Taw.

During his two-day visit, he also met Myanmar Defence Minister General (Retd) Mya Tun Oo and held meetings with Myanmar Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Moe Aung and Chief of Defence Industries Lt Gen Khan Myint Than. According to India's defence ministry, the visit provided an opportunity to raise matters relating to India’s security with the senior leadership of Myanmar.

Manipur Violence: No bifurcation, No separate administration... Must find 'middle path to peace', say experts

During the meetings, “the two sides discussed issues related to maintenance of tranquillity in the border areas, illegal trans-border movements and transnational crimes such as drug trafficking and smuggling.”

“Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to ensure that their respective territories would not be allowed to be used for any activities inimical to the other.”

The visit assumes significance at a time when the ethnic clash between two communities --- Meitei and Kuki is ongoing in Manipur. The state shares 398 km out of 1700 km boundary with Myanmar’s two regions --- Sagaing Region to the east and Chin State to the south.

“Any developments in that country have a direct impact on India’s border regions. Peace and stability in Myanmar and the well-being of its people, therefore, remain of utmost importance to India.”

Over 100 people have been killed and more than 40,000 displaced since clashes broke out in the state on May 3 between Meiteis and Kukis. The Meiteis live in the valley while the Kukis mostly live in the hills. The violence started after the Meiteis’ demand for inclusion in the Scheduled Tribe list.

From the IAF Vault: Story of the first officer to fly IAF aircraft