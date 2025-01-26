Mamta Kulkarni opens up about her return to movies after becoming Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara; Read on

Former Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni, now Mahamandaleshwar Shri Yamai Mamta Nand Giri of the Kinnar Akhara, has dismissed the possibility of returning to films. She considers this a pinnacle of her spiritual journey.

Former Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni recently embraced spirituality and became Mahamandaleshwar Shri Yamai Mamta Nand Giri of the Kinnar Akhara. This has led many to wonder if she will ever return to films. In a recent interview, Mamta herself addressed this question, stating that a return to the film industry is now unimaginable for her.

Mamta Kulkarni's Return to Films Impossible

In an interview with India Today, Mamta Kulkarni said, "I can't even imagine returning to films. It's impossible for me now. The Kinnar Akhara represents the Ardhanarishvara form of Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati. Becoming the Mahamandaleshwar of such an Akhara is like winning a gold medal for my 23-year spiritual journey. It's all the blessings of Mata Adishakti that I received this honor. I chose the path of the Kinnar Akhara because it represents freedom. There are no restrictions here."

Spirituality Comes by Fate: Mamta Kulkarni

In the same conversation, Mamta Kulkarni further added, "You need everything in life, including entertainment. You should accept your needs. But spirituality is something that comes only by fate. Siddhartha (Prince Siddhartha Gautama, who later became famous as Gautam Buddha) saw everything in his life and then decided to change." In another recent interview, Mamta described her decision to embrace spirituality as an order from God. She said, "It was the order of Mahadev and Mahakali. It was the order of my Guru. They chose me for this day. I didn't do anything."

During the recent Prayagraj Mahakumbh, Mamta met and sought blessings from Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Dr. Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi of the Kinnar Akhara. During this time, she performed her Pind Daan at the Sangam, embraced spirituality, and was declared the Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhara. She was given the new name Shri Yamai Mamta Nand Giri.

