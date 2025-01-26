Sports
Left-arm fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has surprised everyone with his brilliant performance. A master at taking wickets, Arshdeep has had a stellar career so far.
Arshdeep Singh has been named the ICC T20I Men's Cricketer of the Year 2024. The year 2024 has been fantastic for him.
Arshdeep Singh has become the highest wicket-taker in T20Is for India. He surpassed Yuzvendra Chahal in Kolkata against England.
This young left-arm bowler has also made significant strides in terms of earnings. He is currently enjoying a luxurious life.
According to reports, Arshdeep Singh's total net worth is estimated to be around 10 crore rupees. His sources of income are cricket and brand endorsements.
Punjab Kings bought Arshdeep Singh for 18 crore rupees in the IPL 2025 mega auction. He will be seen playing for the same team next season.
Team India won the 2024 T20I World Cup, in which fast bowler Arshdeep Singh performed brilliantly. He will also be seen in the Champions Trophy 2025.
