Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Winter to return before Saraswati Puja? Check forecast HERE

Falling Mercury

Will winter give a chilling farewell? Fluctuating temperatures raise this question. The temperature dropped suddenly by 3 degrees Celsius

Heatwave

The temperature has been rising for the past two days. The sky was cloudy and the weather was humid making it feel warmer

Friday's Temperature

On Friday night, the temperature in Kolkata was 18.5 degrees Celsius. But on Saturday night, there was a sudden drop

Saturday Night Temperature

On Saturday night, the temperature suddenly dropped by three degrees to 15.1 degrees Celsius. This drop in temperature resulted in a chilly feeling from morning, accompanied by a sunny sky. Pleasant weather on January 26th

Republic Day Weather

This chilly feeling isn't going away yet. The Meteorological Department has predicted that the temperature will remain slightly lower for the next two days with clear skies

Weather Change from Wednesday

According to the Alipore Meteorological Office's social media account, the temperature will rise slightly from Wednesday

Fog Alert

Dense fog alert. Nine districts will experience fog in the morning. Visibility may drop below 200 meters in several districts. Clear skies later in the day

Cyclonic Circulation

A new western disturbance is entering on January 29th. Z-stream winds are present in North India. Cyclonic circulation exists over Assam and the Andaman Sea

Saraswati Puja Weather

The Alipore Meteorological Office expects wintery weather during Saraswati Puja if these conditions persist

