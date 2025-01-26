Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Winter to return before Saraswati Puja? Check forecast HERE

Will winter give a chilling farewell? The fluctuating temperatures raise this question. The temperature dropped by 3 degrees Celsius suddenly

 

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 26, 2025, 11:42 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 26, 2025, 11:42 AM IST

Falling Mercury

Will winter give a chilling farewell? Fluctuating temperatures raise this question. The temperature dropped suddenly by 3 degrees Celsius

article_image2

Heatwave

The temperature has been rising for the past two days. The sky was cloudy and the weather was humid making it feel warmer

article_image3

Friday's Temperature

On Friday night, the temperature in Kolkata was 18.5 degrees Celsius. But on Saturday night, there was a sudden drop

article_image4

Saturday Night Temperature

On Saturday night, the temperature suddenly dropped by three degrees to 15.1 degrees Celsius. This drop in temperature resulted in a chilly feeling from morning, accompanied by a sunny sky. Pleasant weather on January 26th

article_image5

Republic Day Weather

This chilly feeling isn't going away yet. The Meteorological Department has predicted that the temperature will remain slightly lower for the next two days with clear skies

article_image6

Weather Change from Wednesday

According to the Alipore Meteorological Office's social media account, the temperature will rise slightly from Wednesday

article_image7

Fog Alert

Dense fog alert. Nine districts will experience fog in the morning. Visibility may drop below 200 meters in several districts. Clear skies later in the day

article_image8

Cyclonic Circulation

A new western disturbance is entering on January 29th. Z-stream winds are present in North India. Cyclonic circulation exists over Assam and the Andaman Sea

article_image9

Saraswati Puja Weather

The Alipore Meteorological Office expects wintery weather during Saraswati Puja if these conditions persist

